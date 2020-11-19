Fins vs Broncos preview video (ego boost)

illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,865
Reaction score
2,917
Location
Miami
I see a lot of teams wanting to do what we did but the catalyst was the Tunsil trade and we still have 1 more year of picks left. If we play this right we could be contending for superbowls for a decade.
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,354
Reaction score
2,725
The BJ and the Bear bit at 6:30 between the Redskins and Cowboys is comic genius...lmao

 
