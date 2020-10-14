Fins vs Jets > Some More Good News!

Vaark
Nihil taurus crappus
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 33,437
- Reaction score
- 32,629
- Location
- Down the turnpike from Goofy
Oh, there was. They just got moved to another forumIs this the first time a high profile player was released, and there wasn't a thread about signing him on finheaven?
I mean his offensive coordinator is Dowell Loggains so this isn't technically wrong
BOSS; 'hey, those of you who can be fired at will, think I should give up play-calling?'
i also think the other members of the staff want as little to do with the play calling as they can......let it all fall on gaseI mean his offensive coordinator is Dowell Loggains so this isn't technically wrong
There was 2 lol.Is this the first time a high profile player was released, and there wasn't a thread about signing him on finheaven?
My thoughts on these situations are that you have to be able to justify everything that you do in an interview in your next job. When his staff is interviewing for other positions around the league they want to be able to say that Gase was a control freak who did everything and we just went about trying to right the ship as best we can. No one wants to be the guy that took over and continued to average 15 ppg.i also think the other members of the staff want as little to do with the play calling as they can......let it all fall on gase
I was going to reply the same thing.Confirmed. We're getting bubble screened to death.
I think they should employ him another season or 2, what do you think?The fact that this fraud still has a job is incredible.