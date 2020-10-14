Fins vs Jets > Some More Good News!

HarryBagpipe said: i also think the other members of the staff want as little to do with the play calling as they can......let it all fall on gase Click to expand...

My thoughts on these situations are that you have to be able to justify everything that you do in an interview in your next job. When his staff is interviewing for other positions around the league they want to be able to say that Gase was a control freak who did everything and we just went about trying to right the ship as best we can. No one wants to be the guy that took over and continued to average 15 ppg.