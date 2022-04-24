Fins Were Going to Trade a 2nd for Brady; 1st for Payton

DolphinsTalk
REPORT: Dolphins Were Going to Trade a 2nd Rd Pick for Brady; 1st Rd Pick for Payton - Miami Dolphins
On the God Bless Football Podcast with Stugotz and Chris Simms it came out that the Miami Dolphins had set out to trade their 2nd round pick to Tampa Bay for Tom Brady and their 1st round pick to New Orleans for head coach Sean Payton. As we know the plan fell apart when the […]
dolphinstalk.com