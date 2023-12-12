Fins will finish 10-7

RMLogic
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2018
- Messages
- 1,591
- Reaction score
- 2,219
- Age
- 69
- Location
- Mansfield, Ohio
Beat the Jets then finish with 3 straight losses.
At the Ravens and home against Dallas are sure losses. The Dallas game will be like a road game for sure and they are the 2nd best team in the NFL.
Then the season finale against the Bills where they will probably have to win you know Josh Allen will again dominate the Fins, running and making plays.
So a 10-7 finish is most likely, either a WC or division champ depending on the Bills record.
10-7 is 1 game improvement over last year so that is a success.
Obviously this team needs upgrades in the OL, TE and LB to be a worthy Super Bowl contender on 2024.
And most importantly a competent offensive coordinator is the biggest need.
At the Ravens and home against Dallas are sure losses. The Dallas game will be like a road game for sure and they are the 2nd best team in the NFL.
Then the season finale against the Bills where they will probably have to win you know Josh Allen will again dominate the Fins, running and making plays.
So a 10-7 finish is most likely, either a WC or division champ depending on the Bills record.
10-7 is 1 game improvement over last year so that is a success.
Obviously this team needs upgrades in the OL, TE and LB to be a worthy Super Bowl contender on 2024.
And most importantly a competent offensive coordinator is the biggest need.