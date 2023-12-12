 Fins will finish 10-7 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins will finish 10-7

Beat the Jets then finish with 3 straight losses.
At the Ravens and home against Dallas are sure losses. The Dallas game will be like a road game for sure and they are the 2nd best team in the NFL.

Then the season finale against the Bills where they will probably have to win you know Josh Allen will again dominate the Fins, running and making plays.

So a 10-7 finish is most likely, either a WC or division champ depending on the Bills record.

10-7 is 1 game improvement over last year so that is a success.
Obviously this team needs upgrades in the OL, TE and LB to be a worthy Super Bowl contender on 2024.
And most importantly a competent offensive coordinator is the biggest need.
 
It just looks like losses because of what happened last night. This is the NFL. Anything can happen. If the Titans can beat us, we can beat the cowboys.
 
You a Dolphins fan?
 
You truly believe this team doesn't have a shot against Cowboys, Ravens and Bills? Because of 1 bad loss eh?

This isn't a trend where the team has been playing bad for 3 or 4 weeks. This is literally one game after they absolutely dominated Washington and the Jets. Let's see how they come out next week before you write them off completely. Ravens lost to the Browns when they were up 24-9 late in third quarter and also lost to the Steelers and Colts. 49ers lost to the Vikings. Cowboys lost to the Cardinals. Eagles lost to the Jets, Chiefs got dominated by the Broncos. Jags lost to the Burrowless Bengals and got shitpumped by the Texans. The same Texans that just got slaughtered by the Jets. The Lions lost to the Packers and the Bears.

Literally every single top team has an extremely bad loss this season so should we write all of these teams off? I mean someone has to win the superbowl but if it's not going to be the Dolphins because of a bad loss to the Titans then who is it going to be?
 
Nah, 12-5 at the worst.

These teams have lost to bad teams also. These teams have injury concerns as well.

All 3 teams have erratic QBS that you never know if you are getting MVP caliber Dak/Jackson or Allen or turnover prone inaccurate Dak/Allen or Jackson.

Many need to realize those teams have their issues too.
 
Yep. Since 1971.
Went to alot of great games at the Orange Bowl. Those were the great days.
Last nite was a wake up call to the fans that somehow cant understand this team just isnt built to win these big games against physical teams.
They havent beat anyone any good this year. At all.
 
Such generic nonsensical posts all day, unreal. We suck, we play bad in big games. Just silly posts with no empirical data or concepts of what was happening. Not even sure why I bother responding to you gloomers. Carry on.
 
There is 0 chance this team finishes 12-5. I would take Zack, Allen Lamar over Tua in a big game every time. And with McDaniel and his **** ass playcalling they arent beating Dallas/ Baltimore.
 
Obviously you have zero understanding of football and the glaring flaws this Fins team has. Sorry you are limited.
 
Oh look, more generalizations! You didn't even list any of those glaring flaws, I don't think you could. You've brought nothing to the table other than boo hoo's. And honestly looking back in your post history I don't think you ever have. Like I said, carry on.
 
Okay

I agree. 0% because Miami will finish 13-4
 
Anyone who is being optimistic about this team hasn't been a dolphins' fan very long. That was an historically epic choke job last night. It was completely inexplicable, unfathomable and inexcusable. That game was a microcosm of how this season is most likely going to end. It's looking like the division will come down to the last game against Buffalo, and if anyone thinks they'll win that game you're in total denial.
 
Know what. I'm going to sign up at Finheaven, insult the optimistic members, speak in general terms and be a complete pessimist. Sounds like a good thing today, yeah lets do that!

F*ck outta here Pats fan.
 
