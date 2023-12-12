Fins will finish 10-7

You truly believe this team doesn't have a shot against Cowboys, Ravens and Bills? Because of 1 bad loss eh?



This isn't a trend where the team has been playing bad for 3 or 4 weeks. This is literally one game after they absolutely dominated Washington and the Jets. Let's see how they come out next week before you write them off completely. Ravens lost to the Browns when they were up 24-9 late in third quarter and also lost to the Steelers and Colts. 49ers lost to the Vikings. Cowboys lost to the Cardinals. Eagles lost to the Jets, Chiefs got dominated by the Broncos. Jags lost to the Burrowless Bengals and got shitpumped by the Texans. The same Texans that just got slaughtered by the Jets. The Lions lost to the Packers and the Bears.



Literally every single top team has an extremely bad loss this season so should we write all of these teams off? I mean someone has to win the superbowl but if it's not going to be the Dolphins because of a bad loss to the Titans then who is it going to be?