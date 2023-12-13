 Fins Win!!! Monday Night Magic 2004 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins Win!!! Monday Night Magic 2004

Monday Night Football "2004"

UPSET

FINS WIN 29-28



The 2-11 Dolphins improve to 3-11 after Defeating the 12-1 Patriots and drop them to 12-2 ... putting them one game back from the number one seed 13-1 Steelers.

The Patriots would go on to win SB 39 against the Eagles.

Don't lose hope fin fans.... **** happens ;)
 
Can't believe it was almost 20 years ago, I remember jumping up and down with my Dad in the living room. My freshman year of High School.

I was thinking about the loss today (I was at the game, season ticket holder) and I remembered this gem 💎 season is never over until its over!
 
