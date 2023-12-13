Fins Win!!! Monday Night Magic 2004

PYRO
Family Man
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2006
- Messages
- 2,243
- Reaction score
- 1,416
- Location
- Florida
Monday Night Football "2004"
UPSET
FINS WIN 29-28
The 2-11 Dolphins improve to 3-11 after Defeating the 12-1 Patriots and drop them to 12-2 ... putting them one game back from the number one seed 13-1 Steelers.
The Patriots would go on to win SB 39 against the Eagles.
Don't lose hope fin fans.... **** happens
UPSET
FINS WIN 29-28
The 2-11 Dolphins improve to 3-11 after Defeating the 12-1 Patriots and drop them to 12-2 ... putting them one game back from the number one seed 13-1 Steelers.
The Patriots would go on to win SB 39 against the Eagles.
Don't lose hope fin fans.... **** happens