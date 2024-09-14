Fins won't fix QB for this season.

Was reading the thread about who could the Fins get to upgrade over Thompson. I think we're looking for the wrong answers.



Whether Tua comes back or not, salvaging the season could be possible IMO. But it wont be by trading for a QB. You'd get shredded in cost efficiency in such a trade.



Yes this offense is built around the quick passing game, but 90% of the scheme is built around run blocking.



They don't have the interior OL to go from pass first to run first right now, but it'd be alot easier to uprade there instead of QB.



They've got the RBs to pull it off, WRs that have been drilled to run block in this scheme, I'm 100% it'd be easier, and alot cheaper, to fix iol than QB at this point.



We'd really put alot of pressure on the D in doing such a major switch but I believe it could be done.