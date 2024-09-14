 Fins won't fix QB for this season. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins won't fix QB for this season.

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
17,243
Reaction score
43,498
Location
Montreal
Was reading the thread about who could the Fins get to upgrade over Thompson. I think we're looking for the wrong answers.

Whether Tua comes back or not, salvaging the season could be possible IMO. But it wont be by trading for a QB. You'd get shredded in cost efficiency in such a trade.

Yes this offense is built around the quick passing game, but 90% of the scheme is built around run blocking.

They don't have the interior OL to go from pass first to run first right now, but it'd be alot easier to uprade there instead of QB.

They've got the RBs to pull it off, WRs that have been drilled to run block in this scheme, I'm 100% it'd be easier, and alot cheaper, to fix iol than QB at this point.

We'd really put alot of pressure on the D in doing such a major switch but I believe it could be done.
 
Personally, I'd focus on a QB with tools and see if McD can mold into a star.

Skylar really has no upside. He doesn't have a strong arm. He's not fast (I think I remember him getting chased down by a lineman on Sunday). He doesn't have quick processing skills. He doesn't have a quick release. He's a 7th rounder for good reason.

They can roll with Skylar whose upside is average-ish, or they can try to develop a long term star asset at QB. I'd roll the dice on the latter.
 
If Tua goes anywhere near a field after such a minimal impact of head contact that was not a hellacious hit by any means. I would say it is as malpractice by any doctor if Tua sees a field again. The team and Tua can work out a payout next spring there is really no rush to retire

Think next draft

Tua’s family, the whole team and fan base cannot hold their breath every time there is a snap

I agree run the ball and let Skylar use his legs more - punt the ball on 4th and short

Return to more RPO let the WRs block

I just dont want Waddle and Hill cracking down on DEs however - Waddle is brittle
 
1Dolfan said:
as someone who is super desperate, I wouldn't mind Trey Lance.
Click to expand...
Frustrated World Cup GIF
 
If you are not adding a Qb with a win now mindset, then you start shopping your assets while they have value.
 
Sticky Gloves said:
Personally, I'd focus on a QB with tools and see if McD can mold into a star.

Skylar really has no upside. He doesn't have a strong arm. He's not fast (I think I remember him getting chased down by a lineman on Sunday). He doesn't have quick processing skills. He doesn't have a quick release. He's a 7th rounder for good reason.

They can roll with Skylar whose upside is average-ish, or they can try to develop a long term star asset at QB. I'd roll the dice on the latter.
Click to expand...
I think even if Tua comes back, QB is now on the priority list when it comes to next years draft
 
I am calling this now. Tua will be in Seattle and if not starting that game, he'll start the next.
 
I think pulling off a couple of trades to up the guard floor and go the rest of the way as a run heavy yeam could have alot of benefits for this team and coaching staff mindset.

For one thing, having a winning season under those conditions would toughen them up, anyone saying this yeam is soft, that'd be the #1 thing to fix that ****.
 
Geordie said:
I am calling this now. Tua will be in Seattle and if not starting that game, he'll start the next.
Click to expand...
Wow. He would be one hit from scrambled
eggs every time.

Hope we at least try some kind of emergency QB roster move to try to save the season. Giving up on this season without at least trying something would be very disheartening.

I hate Chris Grier but one of his best traits is his trading ability. Go work the wire CG!
 
NBP81 said:
Was reading the thread about who could the Fins get to upgrade over Thompson. I think we're looking for the wrong answers.

Whether Tua comes back or not, salvaging the season could be possible IMO. But it wont be by trading for a QB. You'd get shredded in cost efficiency in such a trade.

Yes this offense is built around the quick passing game, but 90% of the scheme is built around run blocking.

They don't have the interior OL to go from pass first to run first right now, but it'd be alot easier to uprade there instead of QB.

They've got the RBs to pull it off, WRs that have been drilled to run block in this scheme, I'm 100% it'd be easier, and alot cheaper, to fix iol than QB at this point.

We'd really put alot of pressure on the D in doing such a major switch but I believe it could be done.
Click to expand...
All I read was Wildcat. 😁
 
We need to think about the 2025 Draft.

I know it sucks that its been 5 years and were are again but I cant think of any other option,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom