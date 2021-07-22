finslacosanostra

Trying to get a NY (or anywhere) Fins support network together for the Phins-Bills game 10/31 at Orchard Park. I love what DolfansNYC has done with the MetLife takeover but I want to see a presence in Buffalo - I have never been treated so badly as a visiting fan anywhere in the US as in Buffalo Even Philly was a breeze. We are hated in Buffalo and they think they own this division going forward. I plan to go to every Phins game in Buffalo and looking for others to join and coordinate. Bills Mafia? PLEASE we are FINSCOSANOSTRA