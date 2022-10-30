 Fire boyer der, defense bad der, terrible team der... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fire boyer der, defense bad der, terrible team der...

tggeorge

tggeorge

So many things and so many on here crying!

Fire boyer....halftime adjustment, shutout second half!

Tua looked nearly perfect!

Reek is a beast!

14 pt comeback like it was nothing!

McDaniel ain't it....wait 5-3 is very encouraging for a first year head coach!

This team keeps facing adversity and keeps finding ways!

Let's go! Offsides penalties will get cleaned up this week!
 
