Fire boyer der, defense bad der, terrible team der...

So many things and so many on here crying!



Fire boyer....halftime adjustment, shutout second half!



Tua looked nearly perfect!



Reek is a beast!



14 pt comeback like it was nothing!



McDaniel ain't it....wait 5-3 is very encouraging for a first year head coach!



This team keeps facing adversity and keeps finding ways!



Let's go! Offsides penalties will get cleaned up this week!