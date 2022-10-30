 Fire Boyer during the game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fire Boyer during the game?

T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,643
Reaction score
2,494
He really needs to go this unit is abysmal and undisciplined
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

He back.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
8,905
Reaction score
14,388
Location
Davie, FL
I wouldn’t hire him as a positional coach at a JUCO school. Is he married? His wife should divorce him. Can’t possibly be good at marriage, or life.
 
Spiff

Spiff

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2005
Messages
4,483
Reaction score
2,166
Location
Münchweiler, Germany
Why is it Boyer? Why is it not McDaniel? How the **** are you not prepared for the fake punt? Everybody was blaming Flores for the offense. So I’m blaming McDaniel for this disaster. The guy is stupid.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,557
Reaction score
14,611
Location
Allentown, Pa
Look, it’s clear he doesn’t belong here. We’ll get through the season and then we’ll find someone more capable.
 
T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,643
Reaction score
2,494
Spiff said:
Why is it Boyer? Why is it not McDaniel? How the **** are you not prepared for the fake punt? Everybody was blaming Flores for the offense. So I’m blaming McDaniel for this disaster. The guy is stupid.
Click to expand...

He's Adam Gase 2.0 and he might be worse we at least made the playoffs with Gase. We are capped out and going nowhere with this moron.
 
M

mrttorres78

Practice Squad
Joined
Oct 9, 2022
Messages
8
Reaction score
5
Age
44
Location
California
Spiff said:
Why is it Boyer? Why is it not McDaniel? How the **** are you not prepared for the fake punt? Everybody was blaming Flores for the offense. So I’m blaming McDaniel for this disaster. The guy is stupid.
Click to expand...
No bro this team has just been cursed for the past 20 years come on now no matter what coach what player we get it’s always the same team!!!!
 
Coolguy3

Coolguy3

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
1,652
Reaction score
1,483
Age
39
Location
Orlando
Offense looking good with Tua back. Defense and penalties..just awful.
 
