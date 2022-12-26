 Fire Chris Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fire Chris Grier

dolphan said:
Come on. Don’t be ridiculous. He built the week 3 Super Bowl champions!
Click to expand...
Exactly….And now we don’t have 2 first round picks to move up and replace Tua. Just a horribly run franchise.
 
I was on board with his home run moves bringing in Tyreek and getting Armstead and Williams but there was obviously many more needs. Then the Chubb trade + gross extension was a fireable offense in itself. His poor drafting record has screwed this team and yes he should be out of a job by seasons end
 
DZimmer000 said:
Exactly….And now we don’t have 2 first round picks to move up and replace Tua. Just a horribly run franchise.
Click to expand...
Who in this years draft would’ve been any better than Tua? This is an extremely weak draft class this year. CJ Stroud and Bryce have their warts and the ones complaining about Tua definitely wouldn’t want Bryce because he’s undersized and doesn’t have a rocket arm like they want. Love how everyone assumes it’s easy to find and pick up a franchise QB.
 
I wanted Grier demoted/fired before Flores was brought in. He is the “Yes, Sir” to the ongoing era of dysfunction.

Ross will never get rid of him for that reason.

Btw I supported drafting Tua and that has nothing to do with my feelings on Grier.
 
mrbunglez said:
Who in this years draft would’ve been any better than Tua? This is an extremely weak draft class this year. CJ Stroud and Bryce have their warts and the ones complaining about Tua definitely wouldn’t want Bryce because he’s undersized and doesn’t have a rocket arm like they want. Love how everyone assumes it’s easy to find and pick up a franchise QB.
Click to expand...
Bryce is twice as mobile as Tua in the pocket and has great escape ability and can throw on the run very well. I would take him over Tua every day.
 
RMLogic said:
Bryce is twice as mobile as Tua in the pocket and has great escape ability and can throw on the run very well. I would take him over Tua every day.
Click to expand...
You know who they compare him to? Take a guess. Plus he’s smaller and shorter than Tua. But go on thinking that the grass is greener on the other side.
 
Seriously…..We had 3 1st round picks in 2020 and we ****ed all 3 of them up. Has any GM ever done that before? I just need to know. I mean…. In my mind, it’s the worst 1round by any team ever.
 
mrbunglez said:
Who in this years draft would’ve been any better than Tua? This is an extremely weak draft class this year. CJ Stroud and Bryce have their warts and the ones complaining about Tua definitely wouldn’t want Bryce because he’s undersized and doesn’t have a rocket arm like they want. Love how everyone assumes it’s easy to find and pick up a franchise QB.
Click to expand...
More importantly is who will be available in the 2024 draft?
 
