Fire Grier Bandwagon

I’m starting this thread because I want this idiot out of Miami.
I’m sure a lot of you are gonna blast me for this because “it’s too early in the season” or “This is only his 2nd year in charge”. To that, I say BULLSHIT.
He’s been here for a long time and has been part of the problem. As a matter of fact, a HUGE part of the problem.
Let’s just look at this past off-season. Huge amount of money to spend. Draft picks. A dream for any GM. How did Grier do?
He added Shaq Lawson - A failure in Buffalo and a no show for 2 weeks against 2 divisional opponents.
He added Emmanuel Ogbah - Average in KC and below average for 2 weeks against 2 divisional opponents
He traded for Matt Brieda - I believe he has 10 carries in 2 weeks maybe? Non existent against 2 divisional opponents
He added Jordan Howard - He actually get less time than Brieda if you can believe that. Although, he did have a touchdown Sunday.
He Added Byron Jones - Injured Sunday and nothing spectacular against the Pats.
He Drafted Noah Iggy Biggie Noggany - A reach that got LIT up Sunday and showed little against the Pats. Not sure that’s a great pick.
He Drafted Curtis Weaver - Didn’t even make the practice squad
Etc. Etc. Etc.
I could go on..... but I think you get my point. The faster we get rid of Grier, the better this team will be.
