Fire Grier Bandwagon

I think it is too early to judge Coach Flo and his staff yet.



We traded away the present for future draft picks. Check.

We stockpiled draft picks for both 2020 and 2021. Check

We intended to tank and get a QB. Check.

We intended to not be very good in 2020 to get more great draft picks in 2021. So far looks like a check.

We intended to rebuild the team from the ground up and start looking good in 2021. Too early to tell.

We intended to compete for the Division in 2022. Too early to tell.

We intended to compete for the Super Bowl in 2023. Too early to tell.



Now, Coach Flo was brought in to be a Matt Patricia level defensive guru who knew and got the most out of that Patriots defense. So far he has spent a lot of resources on the defense and it has been the worst aspect of the team both last year and so far this year. It was the one thing I was really excited to see ... and it has flopped so far. But, we improved as the season progressed last year, and I'm willing to wait until the end of the season this year to see if we continue to progress. But last year we had one of the very worst defenses in the NFL ... and we need to see that change this year after adding another top salary CB and a high priced DE/OLB (Van Noy) and two significantly priced FA DE/OLB's in Lawson and Ogbah. We spent a 1st rounder on a DL (Wilkins) and another CB (Iggy), so the investment has been massive. We need to see production this year to believe we are really developing.



This is not a typical rebuild. This is a tear down rebuild. We gutted the team for draft picks, and until those draft picks are on the roster, it is too early to tell whether that worked and whether this staff can make it work. At this point we need to be patient for the rest of this season.



But make no mistake about it, once this season ends, Coach Flo & Co. will be evaluated and a decision will be made. The flip side of the two-year rebuild is that if the owner decides this coaching staff isn't working or that the draft picks haven't panned out like he wants, he can fire the GM and Coach and still have a LOT of draft resources to entice in a new GM and Coach to this situation. Once we get through the next draft ... our ability to get those guys will be significantly reduced. They will want to rebuild the roster fast with THEIR players. So, the window for that probably happens this next offseason. Either Coach Flo convinces Ross that he is the man for the job and that we are improving significantly ... or he gets replaced. At least, that's how I expect things to play out.



We can't win 4 to 6 games and expect everyone to keep their jobs. I seriously doubt Ross allows that.