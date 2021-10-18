Fire Grier.... Make Marino GM tomorrow!

MrChadRico
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 1,611
- Reaction score
- 2,640
- Age
- 37
- Location
- Kansas
Marino has been hands on behind the scenes for years now. Hes ready!
Give him the interim GM job tomorrow and let him assess if Flo should stay and let him have the reigns for a few years.
He couldn't do any worse than Grier and Marino is as hungry as anyone to get a ring!
What do we have to lose! Give Marino the job!
Give him the interim GM job tomorrow and let him assess if Flo should stay and let him have the reigns for a few years.
He couldn't do any worse than Grier and Marino is as hungry as anyone to get a ring!
What do we have to lose! Give Marino the job!