Fire Grier.... Make Marino GM tomorrow!

Marino has been hands on behind the scenes for years now. Hes ready!

Give him the interim GM job tomorrow and let him assess if Flo should stay and let him have the reigns for a few years.

He couldn't do any worse than Grier and Marino is as hungry as anyone to get a ring!

What do we have to lose! Give Marino the job!
 
No.

The teams not going to hire Marino because eventually the team might have to fire Marino - and you don’t do that with one of the few HOF faces of your franchises. And no, we aren’t the Denver Broncos.
 
Fair point but name me one person who...
A) loves the Dolphins
B) desperately wants a ring
C) Who has the ear of the owner
D) Would be a better story than Marino finally winning a ring after all these years..... than Dan Marino

Your quick to throw out Elway but what about Ozzie Newsome, hes also a former player and an excellent SB winning GM.

If Marino wants the job, I say give it to him.
 
