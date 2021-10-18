 Fire Grier or the scouting department. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fire Grier or the scouting department.

I'm tired if seeing Diggs get Ints while Noah becomes inactive weekly and owned by Marvin Jones.

We could have traded up for Ceedee lamb or draft a good RB in Taylor,Dobbins but we got that stud Austin Jackson.

Why did we even sign Cethan Carter???? He killed a TD drive today.
 
Because he's "versatile". 🙄
 
A new FO if the house is fully cleaned is most likely to move on from Tua and find their own QB.
 
