Fire Grier or the scouting department.

Tiko377
Southern California
I'm tired if seeing Diggs get Ints while Noah becomes inactive weekly and owned by Marvin Jones.
We could have traded up for Ceedee lamb or draft a good RB in Taylor,Dobbins but we got that stud Austin Jackson.
Why did we even sign Cethan Carter???? He killed a TD drive today.
We could have traded up for Ceedee lamb or draft a good RB in Taylor,Dobbins but we got that stud Austin Jackson.
Why did we even sign Cethan Carter???? He killed a TD drive today.