Fire McDaniel not Grier

This is for those fire Grier folks. It's been McDaniel. Get him the hell outta here.
omar is wrong like always. This team hasn’t won a playoff game in over 20 years with different HC's and different players and who's been the constant for all those years? Grier........if you keep Grier we'll just get more of the same crap
 
There's been one common denominator the last 20 years and that's the professional ball cupper, known Chris Grier. No doubt, he's in Ross' ear telling him in his weaselly way that it was McD's fault. He has to go, period, stop!
 
No more half measures. Ross gave Grier the benefit of the doubt when he fired Flores. Let's not do that again. If he's going to fire McDaniel then pull the trigger on the guy that hired him too. The team needs a fresh start and a new way of thinking from the front office. Grier has had his day in the sun time to move on.
 
I've always wondered if Grier's biggest blunders were in hiring head coaches. No other team even interviewed McDaniel, but Grier had a conviction he was the guy. Nothing wrong with that if it works out. Flores had trouble communicating with his coaching staff.

Get a veteran, proven coach and maybe this rebuild would have gone somewhere? As an example, look at what Sean Payton is doing with a less talented team, and a rookie quarterback in Denver.

In terms of accumulating talent, isn't Grier top half of the league? Maybe he's not the problem?
 
Then why the **** didn't Grier over rule the head coach and do what he thought was best?

Becuase hes a ****ing terrible GM, that's why!

Inexcusable if true. Grier should not only be fired, he should have his name strickened from Dolphins history, his office and every piece of equipment he touched should be burned and we should sue him for "work-place time theft" and ask him to give back 90% of the money he stole from this franchise. Becuase this report is basicly saying, Grier did nothing as GM except take orders like a deadbeat working at McDonalds.
 
I remember reading an article like that way back when…. that when mcd came in the scouting staff chucked the OL emphasis and began scouting playmakers and OL that reflected mcds blueprint for speed
I think Grier said in the article mcd sat everyone down and outlined what mcd wanted
 
