 Fire McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fire McDaniel

Vrabel belichek
McDaniel is not a good coach.
People keep saying omg but the offense and the yards and for year 2 it's been figured out

He's a bottom three play caller
Terrible at challenges
Bad time management
Can't get the play call in on time
Weird relationship with the refs

He seems happy to be there he has no fire.
 
Gees the bottom feeders come crawling out for any deficit at half time lol.
 
Anyone who thinks the game plan does not have everything to do with the QB really is kidding themselves... or is part of the Tua family tree.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom