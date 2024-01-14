 FIRE McDANIEL!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FIRE McDANIEL!!!

Tua looks tiny
No leadership

Sad to see

Same with McDaniel

They deserve each other. Neither of them will ever win a super bowl as a hc or starting qb
 
tell me why he should stay. wildcard losses. you like that?
 
The problem is we keep trying to hire no names with no experience. Why do we continue to do this? I'd hire Vrabel if I was Ross. Grier needs to go. At this point, I wouldnt even be mad if McDaniel is fired. We havent done a full house cleaning EVER
 
I want mike vrabel, a tough sob that will bring toughness to this weak ass franchise
 
