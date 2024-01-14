Phinsfan4089
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2021
- Messages
- 149
- Reaction score
- 224
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Miami
FIRE McDANIEL!!! Dude just crumbles. Offense has been figured out and he has nothing.
Loser absolue bum
Loser absolue bum
Wow, such an original thought. And you started a thread why?FIRE McDANIEL!!! Dude just crumbles. Offense has been figured out and he has nothing.
Loser absolue bum
They are soft, undisciplined, and metal weak. What does he coach well?Kick rocks. Coach isn't the reason for this debacle. Injuries and over exceeding expectations are at play here.
It was bad. Tua has clearly been exposed down the stretchtell me why he should stay. wildcard losses. you like that?
Kick rocks. Coach isn't the reason for this debacle. Injuries and over exceeding expectations are at play here.