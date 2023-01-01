 Fire Mike McDaniels | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fire Mike McDaniels

teemu7

He needs to go this absolute clown show mess is on him nothing has improved it's gotten worse week by week and he has shown zero ability to adjust at all.

He is the worst hire this team has had since Philbin. He was an inconsequential employee in sf


Fire him bring in Payton.
 
I didn’t want say this but if we don’t make the playoffs, then its on him. I Like his approach he is a rookie HC. But am I surprised by the lack of preparation of our backup QB’s.
 
KentuckyFin

Worst f*cking disaster of a team for 20 years I have ever seen. Why can’t we fire this dumbass of an owner. Guy is worth billions and has zero clue what to do with a football team. Ross and Grier have sucked for 2 decades, and not only can they not win they can’t even cheat right - lost a first and third rounder because of Ross.
 
ThePeopleShow13

I’ve watched the Dolphins since the early 90s when I was a kid and I have never seen our team decimated by injures like this season. You can fire whoever you want. How are you supposed to win games when 70% of your payroll is out and your 2nd and 3rd string QBs suck and also get hurt, lol.
 
teemu7

He can't get plays in on time in week 17

He has shown zero ability to adjust. His coaches have not responded to him at all

He's not head coach material. He's a hang on guy who draws up some nice plays. I do this in Madden too.

Honestly this is what it looks like if i coached this team

He's a cringey dude with his tacky gold watch and his cheesy ray bans.
 
ThePeopleShow13

LANGER72 said:
I agree. Fire him and hire Sean Payton.
Hopefully the negotiations are already in the works.
Sick of amateur hour.
Click to expand...
Payton is under contract with NO still. If he returns to the NFL they have his rights. In fact, they believe he is worth at least a 1st round pick in a trade. All over the internet today (since teams will be firing coaches soon).
 
