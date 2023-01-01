Fire Mike McDaniels

Payton is under contract with NO still. If he returns to the NFL they have his rights. In fact, they believe he is worth at least a 1st round pick in a trade. All over the internet today (since teams will be firing coaches soon).I agree. Fire him and hire Sean Payton.
Hopefully the negotiations are already in the works.
Sick of amateur hour.
