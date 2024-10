I dont know why everyone is talking rebuild, what we need is a coach and GM that can gameplan, call plays, make adjustments and exploit opponents weakness. Can you imaging our Offense (when Tua is healthy) with a Andy Reid or Sean McVay type of coach? We thought McDaniel's was that but he's proven that he hasn't figured out the being a playcaller part. We are predictable and only beat teams we can straight outrun and out talent. Any coach that knows how to adjust a defense has figure out how to play us. Our defense actually looks good keeping us in games despite the offense going 3 and out every drive.



If you get a new coach and gm i think this team is fine, just look at us with a backup and Green Bay, Lefleur literally took Malik Willis who looked like complete bust and got 2 wins and make him look decent. While we look like we are a Pee-Wee team playing against pros.