Fire the coaching staff...

tay0365

tay0365

This team quit, had no solutions to the 2nd half collapse from this team.

Ross needs to close this chapter early as after the game, and get the right people like the Patriots did last year.

Evaluate the talent (I believe Miami has more then the Pats had last year), get a GM that knows what he's doing, and hope he finally brings in the right coaching fir this team

Also I have not fully fallen off, now thinking Ewers can not be the answer, but after this game, getting another QB for competition is now essential to helping this team next year, and getting that QB in the 1st might no longer be out of the question...That includes trying to get Mendoza if the opportunity shows itself.
 
