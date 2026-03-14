 Fire Under Willis - We'll See... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fire Under Willis - We'll See...

Dolphin Charlie

Dolphin Charlie

NEVER STOP BELIEVING!!
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I hope Quinn Ewers puts some fire under Malik Willis. There's nothing better than to witness a healthy competitive fight for the starter position. Let's see how it unfolds....

I personally do NOT see Ewers pressuring Willis but anything is certainly possible, maybe.

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Dolphin Charlie said:
I hope Quinn Ewers puts some fire under Malik Willis. There's nothing better than to witness a healthy competitive fight for the starter position. Let's see how it unfolds....

I personally do NOT see Ewers pressuring Willis but anything is certainly possible, maybe.

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Willis is the starter. The offense will run through the mobile guy.

Ewers is mobile, but not like Malik. It isn't just the money; Malik is the guy they want.
 
Willis is the unquestioned starter. There is no competition. Let Ewers continue to develop and we’ll see what happens
 
Side note: That presser with Willis today was very impressive. He handled himself like a real pro with some questions that could have gotten sticky.
Struck me as a very thoughtful guy.
 
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