Fire Under Willis - We'll See...

Dolphin Charlie
NEVER STOP BELIEVING!!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
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- Age
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- West Miami, Florida
Willis is the starter. The offense will run through the mobile guy.I hope Quinn Ewers puts some fire under Malik Willis. There's nothing better than to witness a healthy competitive fight for the starter position. Let's see how it unfolds....
I personally do NOT see Ewers pressuring Willis but anything is certainly possible, maybe.
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