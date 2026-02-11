First 2026 Power Rankings - Acceptance Is The Price Of Freedom

Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings: How do all 32 teams stack up? After the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season, how do all 32 teams stack up for 2026? Here are our early rankings for next season.

Miami Dolphins #29 in the NFL, list linked to below. Which from my perspective is not such a bad thing. I would be happy if they are worse than #29, and even the worst. My view has nothing to do with tanking to try and draft a QB #1, which are two things I do not believe in.I think the team is a mess and needs a full reset. I am all for getting as much of it over with as fast as possible, without the bandaids, for a completely fresh start. The more cleanup on aisle 5 Sullivan does, the worse the team will probably be.I have a hard time wrapping my head around some of the other threads and views presented about various free agents next year at the QB and other positions. They will be expensive, and I cannot see the team being good with them anyway, and will just leave us mired in salary cap jail and perpetual mediocrity spinning on the Ross hamster wheel located inside the Hindenburg. From my perspective the focus of this offseason should not be what we add (ex the draft), it should really be more on what we subtract. Those are the big moves to be focused on and made.Personally, even thinking we should and will suck, I am as optimistic as I have been in a long time. Do I know Sullivan and Hafley will be good? No I don't. In fact I didn't even like the Hafley hire. But it does not matter. They are here now, and they get judged on what they do. Unlike Grier, McDaniel, and Tua, who had a long track record, these guys have a clean sheet. I knew the organization was going nowhere under the prior regime. I don't know we are going somewhere with this regime, but I do know we have a chance.At least Sullivan is saying the right things. Whether he does the right things, and Ross allows him to do the right things, and he has the acumen to do the right things, are different issues. We will find out.At any rate I can live with them being really bad next year. And I can still find the team and season enjoyable. In fact, it might be the most enjoyable season in a long time. My expectations are low, so it will be hard for me to be disappointed. I do not find 7 win seasons enjoyable. I do not find watching something that I know is going nowhere enjoyable. I do not find watching soft, clown-show Madden football enjoyable. I do not find sneakers, sunglasses, capri pants, and constant ummmm's enjoyable.There are still things to pay attention to and find interesting. What does Sullivan do with the roster and the cap? How do we draft and how do those guys develop. Ex the record, how does Hafley seem to have the team playing? Do they tackle well? Do they know their assignments? Do they play hard? Does the thing look tougher? Can we convert a 3rd and 1 and even do a QB sneak? Can we get our challenges right? Do plays come in on time? Are pre-snap penalties an issue? Can we make adjustments at halftime?I do not think all is lost. The team can have a bad record, but still be interesting, and still show you there is something to look forward to. Hopefully, there is a light at the end of the tunnel that is NOT an oncoming train. The key in my view is going into the season with a low expectations for the record, and focusing on other things. Now there is at least hope. It is going to take time, but there is hope.