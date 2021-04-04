First 4 picks dream

Pick 6: Kyle Pitts TE: two tight end sets with Gesicki and Pitts would be deadly. Best TE prospect to come out in A long time. Getting our own Kelce for Tua would be hard to pass up. Word is he can block too, but he is a mismatch and great red zone weapon. This would be a dream.



pick 18: Najee Harris RB: I know some of you gasbags are going to say “what? A running back in the first round? Blah blah blah”. i say damn straight, would you have drafted derick Henry in the first round? That’s what this guy can be. He’s got good hands and at 230 pounds he can smash people in the mouth. In a two tight end set with this guy in the backfield? that would look nasty. RPO’s anyone? Give the offense some flexibility. Buffalo in the winter? Smash em in the mouth With Pitts & Gesicki there to attack the seams and keep the defenses guessing?



Pick 36: Kadarius Toney WR: We still need to add another receiver with the durability issues of Parker, Fuller, and Preston Williams, and if those guys are on the field we’ll need someone who can play in the slot. Terrace Williams would also be nice here.



Pick 50: Center : Rashawn Slater. I know some are projecting him to go higher in the first round as a tackle, but his arms measured 33” at his pro day and he is kind of light. He is projected as the best center on the board though, and I don’t trust the free agent from Baltimore we signed, so I’m taking this guy here.



Now with these four picks the front office has fulfilled their most important goal. That is to set Tua up for success. After this haul, he has the weapons to attack every blade of grass and defenses we play have to respect our passing and running game. I’m hoping our rookie olinemen from last year take a step forward with a full off season of contact drills to improve dramatically as blockers, and :



WR: Parker, Fuller, Toney, Williams, Wilson, (or Bowden depending upon who wins in camp)



TE: Gesicki, Pitts, Smythe



RB: Harris, Gaskin, Brown, Ahmed,



Oline: Jackson, Flowers, Slater, Kindley, Hunt



What about the defense you ask? Defense will be fine and will actually improve for two reasons. Number one, a good offense that can convert on 3rd down and stay on the field will keep them fresh so they won’t get so tired. And 2, I think IGGY will be better than he was last year and our secondary will be even more scary than it was last year. Defense is fine! Priority is to set Tua up for success and this draft‘s investment would definitely do that.