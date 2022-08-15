 First Cuts - Tues. 4PM - 85 Man | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First Cuts - Tues. 4PM - 85 Man

ANUFan said:
His contract I believe is still too rich to dump. He likely has atleast - more year to be protected by his 1st round draft status.
It would actually cost us money against the cap, beyond just the dead money, to cut him.

FinsGonnaRock06 said:
Don’t anybody dare say Noah 😂😂
Trill Williams injury probably secured his spot.

Otherwise I think he was destined to be dumped for a late round pick. Kid still looks shit and completely lacking in confidence. Looks like an athlete and not a football player.
 
#35 and #33 both stunk the joint up. They should be hood winked. The turk should be paying them a visit.
 
