First Cuts - Tues. 4PM - 85 Man

We need to be down to 85 by 4 Pm tomorrow (Tuesday). Who are the easy first cuts?
Same. I wonder if they can put him on the PS so he doesn't;t eat up a slot of the 53 if he doesn't suddenly make a huge improvement?His contract I believe is still too rich to dump. He likely has atleast - more year to be protected by his 1st round draft status.
I feel the same. Though, the league is big and they could catch on elsewhere. That's really why the PS games are so huge for these guys.As excited as I am for the season, I always feel bad for those that don’t make it.
Especially the ones that gave everything they had.
It would actually cost us money against the cap, beyond just the dead money, to cut him.His contract I believe is still too rich to dump. He likely has atleast - more year to be protected by his 1st round draft status.
Who’s the kid that kept getting “Mossed?” wasnt his last name Moss?