 First defensive player drafted? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First defensive player drafted?

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
15,927
Reaction score
29,309
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
What say you?

Seems like the most mocked answer to this question as of late is Dallas Turner to the Falcons.

Obviously the top 10 will be QB, WR, OT heavy, I’m hoping to see a run on DBs in the teens pushing bigger need players down to us.

Bears are the other team most often associated with Turner or Verse.

I am going to do a deeper dive into the teams picking in the teens to try and narrow the field of teams most likely to go defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom