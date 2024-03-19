First defensive player drafted?

The Ghost
What say you?
Seems like the most mocked answer to this question as of late is Dallas Turner to the Falcons.
Obviously the top 10 will be QB, WR, OT heavy, I’m hoping to see a run on DBs in the teens pushing bigger need players down to us.
Bears are the other team most often associated with Turner or Verse.
I am going to do a deeper dive into the teams picking in the teens to try and narrow the field of teams most likely to go defense.
