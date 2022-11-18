first dolphins game for me next Sunday

Hello,I am so happy, Tuesday I will travel from Lyon (France) to Miami for holidays and my first dolphins game.It's the dream of my life, so happyI just need an information for the end of the game.I booked a room at stadium Hotel and I need an information because google maps don't seems realistic on my simulation.so here is my question :What is the shortest and safest way to walk from the Hard Rock stadium (by NW 199 th street and after that by Douglas Road) or by the NW 27 th avenue ?others members seems walking by calder casino to go to the hotels (see that on TripAdvisor) ?could somebody help me ?thanks and go dolphins go ?