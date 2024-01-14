 First Houston, Now Green Bay - A Lesson For The Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First Houston, Now Green Bay - A Lesson For The Dolphins

Organizational excellence matters.

Green Bay just won a playoff game on the road. Green Bay was also pretty respectable against teams with winning records this year. Jordan Love is the #1 rated QB in the NFL since week 12.

Green Bay almost seamlessly went from Brett Favre, to Aaron Rodgers, to Jordan Love.

Green Bay did not tank, or have years where they stunk.

They have a good roster, without even drafting at the top.

Green Bay has not constantly churned through head coaches and GMs. Their hires have seemingly all been pretty good.

It is not a mystery why the Dolphins are in the spot they are in.

Grier has to go. Ross needs to make the decision. Period.

End of day, this all goes back to the top.

PS hopefully this is not my Dewey vs Truman moment. My super jinx powers are amazing, you never know. I can imagine those who will react with joy out of sheer spite if Dallas comes back to win this game! A risk I can live with.....
 
I have a feeling Grier is Ross’s love child and that’s why he has them there. How else do you keep this incompetent fool ruining a historic franchise?
 
The problem is we were doing it right with draft. But then we decided to build team around two small wideouts. Like does this team know it’s history. Clayton. Duper Marino.
Please don’t tell how great that time was. This board would have went nuts with the underachieving of those teams.

Just watched YouTube video of nfl prom time. We had chance to clinch home field in 1990 if we beat bills in buffalo. Guess what ? We lost. And lost in playoffs. Worst part the game in buffalo to decide honedieke advantage was with Frank reich or whatever starting. We still lost. Made playoffs. Won 12 games lost in snow game at Buffalo.

It has not changed at all. Not one bit
 
They drafted a quarterback and had him sit behind a hall of famer. Wonder what's the difference between the two franchises, I can't put my finger on it. Dan Marino retired in 2000. Tua was 2.
 
Dallas just edged a little closer, but I get what you are saying. I've seen GB twice this year and they look impressive. So does Jordan Love.

Maybe, with a little tweaking Miami can still achieve some good things. There is a lot of talent on this team.
 
Maybe the guy with the bird legs and knee high sweatpants can tweak them?
 
They really haven’t though just are peaking at the right time. They were pretty inconsistent and bad looking first half of the year then flipped the switch end of the year. We just did the reverse unfortunately lol
 
As I wrote that, GB scored again!
 
