First Houston, Now Green Bay - A Lesson For The Dolphins

Organizational excellence matters.



Green Bay just won a playoff game on the road. Green Bay was also pretty respectable against teams with winning records this year. Jordan Love is the #1 rated QB in the NFL since week 12.



Green Bay almost seamlessly went from Brett Favre, to Aaron Rodgers, to Jordan Love.



Green Bay did not tank, or have years where they stunk.



They have a good roster, without even drafting at the top.



Green Bay has not constantly churned through head coaches and GMs. Their hires have seemingly all been pretty good.



It is not a mystery why the Dolphins are in the spot they are in.



Grier has to go. Ross needs to make the decision. Period.



End of day, this all goes back to the top.



PS hopefully this is not my Dewey vs Truman moment. My super jinx powers are amazing, you never know. I can imagine those who will react with joy out of sheer spite if Dallas comes back to win this game! A risk I can live with.....