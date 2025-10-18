 First Impression: Fernando Mendoza | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First Impression: Fernando Mendoza

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
28,124
Reaction score
42,200
Fernando Mendoza has been compared to Jared Goff, the former number one overall pick.

Like Goff, Mendoza has a howitzer of an arm with some pinpoint accuracy at times. But he's a more athletic version of Goff.

There are some nice scrambles mixed in with his highlights. Better yet, he seemingly has great pocket awareness, sidestepping pressure, and stepping up in the pocket when necessary.

Several times, in highlights, he waited that split second knowing he was going to be hit, and delivered a beautiful throw. Plenty of RPO reps as well, which he executed well.

Mendoza is talked about as a top five overall pick, with the potential to be the first player taken.

From Miami's standpoint, if a new coach and/or GM are hired, quarterback definitely is in play.

Disclaimer...this is off highlights. If I get the chance, I want to see game action.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Fernando Mendoza has been compared to Jared Goff, the former number one overall pick.

Like Goff, Mendoza has a howitzer of an arm with some pinpoint accuracy at times. But he's a more athletic version of Goff.

There are some nice scrambles mixed in with his highlights. Better yet, he seemingly has great pocket awareness, sidestepping pressure, and stepping up in the pocket when necessary.

Several times, in highlights, he waited that split second knowing he was going to be hit, and delivered a beautiful throw. Plenty of RPO reps as well, which he executed well.

Mendoza is talked about as a top five overall pick, with the potential to be the first player taken.

From Miami's standpoint, if a new coach and/or GM are hired, quarterback definitely is in play.

Disclaimer...this is off highlights. If I get the chance, I want to see game action.
Click to expand...
We need to lose tomorrow against the Browns and root for the Jets to start winning some games or we can forget about him.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Definitely impressive. A little Goff, a little Bledsoe maybe.
Click to expand...

Much better than both coming out. Mendoza has like +3.5 average rushing. Those two dudes had negative yards in their last season.
Mendoza is playing like the best college quarterbacks of the past 5 years, Burrow, Mac Jones, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, only in prototype NFL body with prototype NFL arm.
 
LargoFin said:
Much better than both coming out. Mendoza has like +3.5 average rushing. Those two dudes had negative yards in their last season.
Mendoza is playing like the best college quarterbacks of the past 5 years, Burrow, Mac Jones, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, only in prototype NFL body with prototype NFL arm.
Click to expand...
I know the Dolphins are bad, so 3-4 wins could put them in position. Maybe a trade up?
 
Last edited:
VAFinsfan72 said:
We need to lose tomorrow against the Browns and root for the Jets to start winning some games or we can forget about him.
Click to expand...
I never root against Miami, but if they are bad enough to get the first overall pick, the Dolphins could get the top coaching candidate. Whether that's Brady, or someone else.

Do you see the drop after Mendoza being pretty big?
 
The concern with Mendoza is low passing volume. The outstanding question is whether he can do more and maintain the scoring and efficiency? Can he carry a team in the NFL as well?
The positive is that he is a big dude with a big arm and that bodes well for projections, if he does not show the rest of the year. Mind you, we are comparing him to the best of the best coming out of college. Jayden Daniels had similar concerns, but he was an athletic dude whose running could supplement his passing production.
Some other QBs who were able to significantly increase their passing volume in the NFL are Josh Allen and Cam Newton for example, they had physical tools to do that. I think Mendoza has the physical tools to increase the volume in the NFL and still be good.

For example, in his last season Burrow had 6 games with 35+ attempts.
1760837813941.png


Bo Nix had 5 games with 35+ attempts.

1760837953712.png

Mendoza, no games so far over 31 attempts

1760838185465.png
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I never root against Miami, but if they are bad enough to get the first overall pick, the Dolphins could get the top coaching candidate. Whether that's Brady, or someone else.

Do you see the drop after Mendoza being pretty big?
Click to expand...
I am not afraid to root against the Dolphins if its in our best interests. There is no future with the current trio of Tua McDaniel and Grier. So losing is the only thing that will create change.

I do think Mendoza is starting to separate himself from the other QB's in this draft class.

I think Moore is just a product of the Oregon system like Gabriel was last year. I never heard of Moore before this season.

Sellers seems to have regressed.

I do like Simpson but I feel that Mendoza is a step above him.

I dont really care for Nussmeier.

Mateer might be good in the NFL but he is on the small side and after Tua do we really want to go there again?

The Browns and Jets are going to draft a QB early next year.

If the Jets get the number 1 pick and draft Mendoza then we will officially have the worst QB in the division. How awful would that be?
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I am not afraid to root against the Dolphins if its in our best interests. There is no future with the current trio of Tua McDaniel and Grier. So losing is the only thing that will create change.

I do think Mendoza is starting to separate himself from the other QB's in this draft class.

I think Moore is just a product of the Oregon system like Gabriel was last year. I never heard of Moore before this season.

Sellers seems to have regressed.

I do like Simpson but I feel that Mendoza is a step above him.

I dont really care for Nussmeier.

Mateer might be good in the NFL but he is on the small side and after Tua do we really want to go there again?

The Browns and Jets are going to draft a QB early next year.

If the Jets get the number 1 pick and draft Mendoza then we will officially have the worst QB in the division. How awful would that be?
Click to expand...
I guess the alternative is maybe getting Fano or a difference maker on defense. Then a quarterback in 2027.

I hate losing, but I agree with you on the long-term.
 
LargoFin said:
The concern with Mendoza is low passing volume. The outstanding question is whether he can do more and maintain the scoring and efficiency? Can he carry a team in the NFL as well?
The positive is that he is a big dude with a big arm and that bodes well for projections, if he does not show the rest of the year. Mind you, we are comparing him to the best of the best coming out of college. Jayden Daniels had similar concerns, but he was an athletic dude whose running could supplement his passing production.
Some other QBs who were able to significantly increase their passing volume in the NFL are Josh Allen and Cam Newton for example, they had physical tools to do that. I think Mendoza has the physical tools to increase the volume in the NFL and still be good.

For example, in his last season Burrow had 6 games with 35+ attempts.
View attachment 197522


Bo Nix had 5 games with 35+ attempts.

View attachment 197523

Mendoza, no games so far over 31 attempts

View attachment 197524
Click to expand...
There’s only been like 10 QB’s in NFL history that’s averaged 35+ attempts per game over their careers. The average this season is about 25 attempts per game.
 
danmarino7051 said:
There’s only been like 10 QB’s in NFL history that’s averaged 35+ attempts per game over their careers. The average this season is about 25 attempts per game.
Click to expand...

If I am taking a QB to start out of college, I need to know that he can deliver on coach's gameplan which may call for 40 attempts against best NFL defenses on the road, and it will not be new to him or too much to carry the offense.
He either has done it in college, or he can supplement the required passing production with rushing, or he has the physical ability to do so.
This where Taylen Green becomes interesting. He for example adds 10 carries for 8 yard average per game. He can do 31 passes and 10 carries, whereas Mendoza averages 27 passes and 7 carries. It's less, and physical tools are lesser. There is a little bit of concern there.
 
Last edited:
I haven't really watched him, but everything I've read, he does not have a big arm.

Above average is the best I've seen anyone say.

Thoughts?
 
Eggiweggs said:
I haven't really watched him, but everything I've read, he does not have a big arm.

Above average is the best I've seen anyone say.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...
Now everything I'm reading says he has o good arm 😂

Maybe im mistaking him for someone else.

I'm on-board. Draft him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom