First Impression: Fernando Mendoza

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Fernando Mendoza has been compared to Jared Goff, the former number one overall pick.
Like Goff, Mendoza has a howitzer of an arm with some pinpoint accuracy at times. But he's a more athletic version of Goff.
There are some nice scrambles mixed in with his highlights. Better yet, he seemingly has great pocket awareness, sidestepping pressure, and stepping up in the pocket when necessary.
Several times, in highlights, he waited that split second knowing he was going to be hit, and delivered a beautiful throw. Plenty of RPO reps as well, which he executed well.
Mendoza is talked about as a top five overall pick, with the potential to be the first player taken.
From Miami's standpoint, if a new coach and/or GM are hired, quarterback definitely is in play.
Disclaimer...this is off highlights. If I get the chance, I want to see game action.
Like Goff, Mendoza has a howitzer of an arm with some pinpoint accuracy at times. But he's a more athletic version of Goff.
There are some nice scrambles mixed in with his highlights. Better yet, he seemingly has great pocket awareness, sidestepping pressure, and stepping up in the pocket when necessary.
Several times, in highlights, he waited that split second knowing he was going to be hit, and delivered a beautiful throw. Plenty of RPO reps as well, which he executed well.
Mendoza is talked about as a top five overall pick, with the potential to be the first player taken.
From Miami's standpoint, if a new coach and/or GM are hired, quarterback definitely is in play.
Disclaimer...this is off highlights. If I get the chance, I want to see game action.