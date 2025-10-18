First Impression: Fernando Mendoza

I am not afraid to root against the Dolphins if its in our best interests. There is no future with the current trio of Tua McDaniel and Grier. So losing is the only thing that will create change.



I do think Mendoza is starting to separate himself from the other QB's in this draft class.



I think Moore is just a product of the Oregon system like Gabriel was last year. I never heard of Moore before this season.



Sellers seems to have regressed.



I do like Simpson but I feel that Mendoza is a step above him.



I dont really care for Nussmeier.



Mateer might be good in the NFL but he is on the small side and after Tua do we really want to go there again?



The Browns and Jets are going to draft a QB early next year.



If the Jets get the number 1 pick and draft Mendoza then we will officially have the worst QB in the division. How awful would that be?