First Impression: Taylen Green

The ultimate gamble on greatness, Taylen Green has tantalizing potential.

The first thing that stands out is his athleticism, and his ability to make plays on the move. Green reminds me a little bit of Randall Cunningham, at 6-6 with size and speed.

Green is super aggressive as a runner, trying to run through tackles and hurdle defenders. He'll have to tone that down, or risk injury in the NFL.

While there aren't a lot of tight window throws in his highlights, he shows the ability to make every throw. He's particularly effective rolling to his right and throwing accurately on the move.

Green looks to run too often and locks in on his primary receiver a lot. That's an area of growth.

Have to think with good coaching, the sky is the limit with Green.
 
I’ve been talking about him for a while now. He had a stinker yesterday, but mainly because he’s playing on a very bad team and tries to do too much at times.

He’s definitely raw and needs some coaching up, but so did guys like Allen and Lamar. No, that’s not me saying he’ll be the next Allen or Lamar, but he definitely could be. I like him a lot.
 
I really, really want a multidimensional quarterback. Green is that. He is raw, but could sit for a year.
 
