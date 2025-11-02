First Impression: Ty Simpson

A more athletic Derek Carr type, I think Ty Simpson has a lot of upside.



What stands out most is his athletic ability and accuracy. He can avoid the rush and make big plays with his legs. A few times, on highlights, I felt he might have been better served throwing than running. But hard to argue with big gains.



Simpson can be late on his throws, which is probably just a matter of getting more reps and familiarity with players. He doesn't have a lot of starts under his belt.



Alabama's offensive line gives him a lot of time to throw, but he seems to read progressions well. Will take some chances downfield on "less open" routes than check downs, but that's not necessary a negative. Has a strong arm.



A slight negative is his height, which is listed at 6-2.



Overall, I think he's likely the third quarterback off the board come April.