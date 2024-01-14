First Look at NFL Prospects I like!

- Bralen Trice 6'4" 273 pound Edge, had 17 sacks last two years for Washington. Feel like he could play some of the Chubb/Ogbah role for us. With the injuries and posibilty of losing AVG and Ogbah this has become a big need.



-Keon Coleman 6'4" 215 WR FSU. He's a big body WR, who also has speed and amazing hands. I'm not sure he will be available when we pick and I'm sure people will say it's not a need. But he's the kind of different skill set WR that can expand the offense and save money by dumping Wilson and Claypool while also getting more dynamic.



-Kamren Kinchens S from Miami. He's a ball hawking safety with 9 Ints last 2 seasons. Gives a more dynamic ballhawk to pair with Jevon Holland and gives us better coverage than Brandon Jones.



-Kris Jenkins DT Michigan. He's the son of former NFL NT Kris Jenkins who played for panthers and Jets, and his Uncle is Cullen Jenkins former DE/DT for the packers. Helped contribute on a good Michigan team that won the Natty. He could possibly replace Wilkins long term or finally give us a good third DT to rotate in.



-Leonard Taylor DT Miami. Similar size to Jenkins their both 6'3" 305ish pounds. Taylor is a high ceiling player who didn't quite put it together for the U but he has loads of potential. Again fits in as that 3rd DT with possibly being able to replace Wilkins long term if we can't afford him.



- Cooper Dejean CB Iowa 6'1" 209 good size physical corner, he has 7 career ints and returned 3 for TDs. Corner is a big need for us, Kohou regressed, Eli Apple isn't good, Howard has lost a step and may be a cap casualty.



-Jared Verse is another edge I really like but he's more of a trade up candidate. 6'4" 250 I think he's a great scheme fit and can be a versatile edge to play the AVG role and fill in for Phillips. Probably only an option if he falls.



-Jatavion Sanders 6'4" 245 TE from Texas. He's likely not an ideal scheme fit but he's an explosive receiver threat at TE he has over 600 receiving yards in back to back seasons. He's athletic and gives us another redZone target with a different unique skill set.



- Unrealistic Dream Pick: Brock Bowers TE Georgia, he's used in motion a ton and Mcdaniel could find unique ways to use him. Plus he's a good blocker and receiver.