First Mock 2021 Draft

1.)Carlos Bashum Jr., DE/DT Wake Forest(6'5",285)

[the power he brings in the run game & the pass is reminiscent of Khalil Mack. Doesn't get pushed back. Looks versatile to be effective in any scheme. If he can run under 4.78, he'll likely be a top 10 pick.]



1b.)Jevon Holland, S Oregon(6'1",200)

[Highly athletic, long defender who plays fast in coverage. Closes gaps extremely well. Can play on the line at slot as well.]



2.)Kevin Gainwell, RB Memphis(5'11",194)

[Exciting running back, who's great at catch the ball & YAC. If Etienne is not available, I gotta assume Gainwell would be.]



2b.)Tyler Linderbaum, C Iowa(6'3",289)

[I guess he was a DE, but they moved him to center and he's killing it. Iowa produces great linemen. We'll see how he shakes out the rest of the way.]



3.)A'Sante Samuel II, CB FSU(5'11",204)

[This draft wouldn't be complete without a son of a former player. Samuel is a guy who's instincts keep him even with his peers, much like his father.]



4.)Marquez Stevenson, WR Houston(6'0",190)

[Another guy who can stretch this offense out is needed. Stevenson can provide that. We don't have a great no. 3 WR.]



5.)Elerson Smith, DE/OLB Northwestern(6'7",245)

[Don't know too much about him, but I have read that he's a sound tackler. I think that's much needed.-]



6.)Amen Ogbongbemiga, OLB/ILB Oregon St.(6'1",231)

[A player who can play outside, inside. Also offers versatility in both rushing & coverage.]



6b.)Mike Strachan, WR Charleston(6'5",225)

[Moves really well for a 6'4"+ guy. Wouldn't be surprised if he ran a healthy 4.4 at his pro day.]



7.)Zach Wilson, QB Kent State(6'3",203)

[Gonna dip into the well. Wilson is a bit of a gun singer, but Id like to think he'd be a decent project in the 7th.]