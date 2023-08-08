First Official Depth Chart Released

Adam First
Take it as you will...
Berries third on 2nd starting WR group
Disappointed Iggy is still third string. Might be time to officially label as bust
Good point.the last three years didnt do it, but the first meaningless depth chart of the season does?
I assume they didn’t list the second WR position because everyone knows that Hill is #1 at that WR position. I would assume Berrios and Wilson would be listed behind Hill if the second WR list was shown.
I'm sure they do in some cases. A lot of it, though, is just convention. Rooks, unless they are rd1 elite prospects usually have to work their way up, regardless of performance.Do coaches do mind games with the list?
Try an motivate a guy by placing him low?
That shows you how meaningless it is. Kohou is behind Ramsey? As far as Achane, that's just standard for 3rd rd rooks.Interesting to me on Kohou, Achane and White.
The last row I see on my screen shows Waddle at #1 but my screen doesn’t show a second WR position. So I don’t see Hill, Wilson, or Berrios listed at the WR position at all. Maybe It’s just my screen and everyone else is getting a list that includes 2 WR listings but I’m not. The last row I see are the returners, not the WR position.It’s the last row
That shows you how meaningless it is. Kohou is behind Ramsey? As far as Achane, that's just standard for 3rd rd rooks.