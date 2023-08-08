 First Official Depth Chart Released | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First Official Depth Chart Released

Where is the other wide receiver position ?, no berrios?
 
Disappointed Iggy is still third string. Might be time to officially label as bust
 
Do coaches do mind games with the list?
Try an motivate a guy by placing him low?
 
djphinfan said:
Where is the other wide receiver position ?, no berrios?
Click to expand...
I assume they didn’t list the second WR position because everyone knows that Hill is #1 at that WR position. I would assume Berrios and Wilson would be listed behind Hill if the second WR list was shown.
 
Jssanto said:
Do coaches do mind games with the list?
Try an motivate a guy by placing him low?
Click to expand...
I'm sure they do in some cases. A lot of it, though, is just convention. Rooks, unless they are rd1 elite prospects usually have to work their way up, regardless of performance.

These early depth charts are meaningless anyway. I heard one HC say he doesn't even waste his time with it. He gives it to some 2nd level assistant to fill out.
 
Tuaffinity and Beyond said:
It’s the last row
Click to expand...
The last row I see on my screen shows Waddle at #1 but my screen doesn’t show a second WR position. So I don’t see Hill, Wilson, or Berrios listed at the WR position at all. Maybe It’s just my screen and everyone else is getting a list that includes 2 WR listings but I’m not. The last row I see are the returners, not the WR position.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom