First Official Mock

Round 1: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn. State







Analysis: Chubb and Phillips are coming back from serious injuries and we start the year with Shaq Barrett and Cameron Goode. At first I thought DT would be in play, and it may be, but I think Grier goes back to picking premium positions in the first and we get an exceptional pass rusher in Robinson with our first pick. Elite first step, great athleticism, tenacious, fast, only knock I have on him is arm length but hey that's why coaches get paid millions to scheme to the best of the players abilities. Chop off the edge is a serious disruption, and you have to account for his speed every single play that he's in there. Weaver is apparently all about rotating fresh players in, and what better way to slowly bring back our best pass rushers in by bringing another talent in to the mix. Chop, Chubb, Phillips, Barrett, and Goode sounds like a great rotation to last through the playoffs and make a serious run.



Round 2: Jaden Hicks, Safety, Washington State







Analysis: I see star potential with this guy. Speaking of star, he's a perfect fit in our 3 safety system now in the STAR role. Big hitter, ballhawk, sideline to sideline speed, moxy, great tackler. Very versatile, can play in the nickel, SS rover in our cover 3, and 2 high. Future best safety duo with Holland.



Round 5: Ainias Smith, Wide Receiver







Analysis: YAC monster Slot WR who is physical, fast, and shifty for his size. Known to be a good run blocker as well. Hill, Waddle, Smith, Jonnu would be an amazing WR/TE combo that I have no clue how you could stop when you also include Achane and Mostert out the backfield.



Round 6: Layden Robinson, Guard







Analysis: Road-grader RG with potential. Great arm length and large hands, could stand to gain 10 lbs. He needs polishing, but hey our OL coach did wonders his first year with the team so maybe we finally can develop some late round gems and not give out 100 million dollar contracts to Guards.



Round 7: Bub Means, Wide Receiver







Analysis: X receiver with size, speed, and can beat press.



Round 7: Jarrett Kingston, Guard/Center







Analysis: I would instantly move him to Center. Cerebral, agile, and explosive.