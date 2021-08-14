 FIrst pre-season game post game discussion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FIrst pre-season game post game discussion

DolphinDevil28

DolphinDevil28

I’ll post what I said in the game thread when the important players were in:


My 1st half thoughts:

-This defense is legit as hell and X and Byron Jones didn’t even play today. Neither did several others. Will be a top 5 defense in the NFL.

-The O-line is a mess. I don’t understand how we can’t just have one friggin decent offensive line after all this time, it’s the same story every damn year. Pass pro was just ok, run blocking is abysmal.

-Tua’s confidence is night/day vs last year. He looks in command and is becoming a leader. Accuracy and touch were spot on. Threw a red zone pick after leading the team down the field but I’m ok with being more aggressive down the field.

-We need a stud RB. This is just more painful after the Broncos jumped us for Javonte Williams.

——2nd half—-

Justin Fields is a very talented QB and him facing our 3rd string wasn’t fair. He won’t be their backup for long.

I want to see more of Gerrid Doaks. Brown is poo. Poo is brown.


G

GhostArmOfMarino

dolfan91 said:
1st half defense was absolutely fantastic.

2nd half was a different story.

Pankey in 1st half good. 2nd half bad.

Jackson was beat a lot.

Deiter played well, as did Larnel Coleman at LT in the 2nd half.

Needham has arrived. Played extremely well.
Needham looks like what I want Iggy to look like out there.

That isn't a dig at Iggy as much as it is praise for Needham looking above his "pedigree" out there as a player.
 
