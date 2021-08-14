FIrst pre-season game post game discussion

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Mar 5, 2004
28,449
84,565
Institutionalized in PA
As always, play nice...
1st half defense was absolutely fantastic.
2nd half was a different story.
Pankey in 1st half good. 2nd half bad.
Jackson was beat a lot.
Deiter played well, as did Larnel Coleman at LT in the 2nd half.
Needham has arrived. Played extremely well.
Bowden led the team in receptions, albeit with 4 but it certainly didn’t hurt his chances today. I think with a good showing next week he may make the 53.Which bubble players do you think increased their odds and who hurt their chances?