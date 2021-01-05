 First Round Combo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First Round Combo

Which first round combo of players would you want? Let's assume we don't trade out although I can see a team like the Panthers trading up to get Wilson/Fields. Let's also assume we don't draft a QB.

I think the consensus is it's going to be a group of very specific players:

1A: Sewell, Parsons, Smith, Chase
1B: Harris, Etienne, Waddle, Rousseau, Collins, other OT

I'm having a hard time drafting a WR with the 3rd overall pick.

There have only been 5 WRs taken top 3 in the last 21 years:
Andre Johnson, Charles Rogers, Larry Fitzgerald, Braylon Edwards, Calvin Johnson.

One thing they all have in common. SIZE.
As talented as Smith is, I don't think you can take a 175 lb player at 3, especially with our other 2 top receivers always hurt.
Chase had an amazing year last year, but was it a flash-in-the-pan type year? One year on the best college team with the best college QB. Also, risky.

19 of the 77 wide receivers taken in the first round this century have or had fewer than 100 career receptions in the NFL.

I don't see how we can draft defense on this team when we very clearly need as much offensive infusion as possible. So that eliminates Parsons.

For me, it's Sewell/Harris. Move Hunt inside, start Kindley over Flowers, and draft a run-mauling C. Let's become the Titans 2.0 with perhaps a subpar running back but a MUCH better defense.

Spend $$ in FA on a WR, whether that's Godwin/Robinson. And draft WRs on day 2 and 3.

Of course, if we trade back then all bets are off.

Thoughts?
 
Don’t like your 1B

but then again I will admit do NEVER wanting to use a early pick on a RB. They can always be found all over to include UDFA.

never draft a RB high and never pay a RB. Specially one that doesn’t really help with receiving the ball.
 
Sewell, then Rousseau, Waddle or Marshall, depending on who is available.
 
You just don't want Pitts for the sake of not wanting Pitts?

We'll do this 600 times between now and Draft Day. But, here we go.

1a. Smith or Chase. Ok with trading back to Cincy as long as we make certain to get their '21 2nd rounder as price plus whatever else.
1b. Pitts or Waddle.
2a. Harris.
2b. Toney.
Use the rest on OL.
 
Fin-Loco said:
You just don't want Pitts for the sake of not wanting Pitts?

We'll do this 600 times between now and Draft Day. But, here we go.

1a. Smith or Chase. Ok with trading back to Cincy as long as we make certain to get their '21 2nd rounder as price plus whatever else.
1b. Pitts or Waddle.
2a. Harris.
2b. Toney.
Use the rest on OL.
We already have a Pitts-like receiver, although yes, Pitts is a beast plus he won't be there for our 1b pick.
 
mandal24 said:
We already have a Pitts-like receiver, although yes, Pitts is a beast plus he won't be there for our 1b pick
ROFL. I like Gesicki but he isn't in the same conversation with Pitts.

It's like saying these are the same:


 
Dolphins81 said:
Harris with our 2A
I'd be on board with this but I just don't believe he'll be there. He will blow up in the Title game again and will blow away the combine. He likely doesn't get out of the first round. Imagine a team like Buffalo at the bottom of the first round staring at him...
 
If no trade down, I think you are spot on with possibilities at 1a.

Another player I might add at #18 is Patrick Jones. I think he goes much sooner than mocks have shown.

That said, I see Miami in a unique position. That #3 pick is valuable with three quarterbacks expected to be drafted high.

Grier owes it to the organization to maximize the pick. It is possible to flip that for something similar to the Tunsil trade.
 
Rather than specific names, my only goal with Round 1 is to ensure ONE WR is selected. If they end up with Sewell/Parsons and LB/OT I'll be pissed.
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
Knowing the Fins they'll draft Surtain II at 3................Great player not helping Tua though............
That would be the worst course I could imagine.

I know Flo likes his DBs, but at some point, common sense has to prevail.

Personally, I think the best thing is to trade out of #3.

My preference is Parsons, who I believe will not go before 8, at the earliest.

I don't have a big problem taking Sewell at 3, but it's too high for a WR.
 
