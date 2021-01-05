Which first round combo of players would you want? Let's assume we don't trade out although I can see a team like the Panthers trading up to get Wilson/Fields. Let's also assume we don't draft a QB.



I think the consensus is it's going to be a group of very specific players:



1A: Sewell, Parsons, Smith, Chase

1B: Harris, Etienne, Waddle, Rousseau, Collins, other OT



I'm having a hard time drafting a WR with the 3rd overall pick.



There have only been 5 WRs taken top 3 in the last 21 years:

Andre Johnson, Charles Rogers, Larry Fitzgerald, Braylon Edwards, Calvin Johnson.



One thing they all have in common. SIZE.

As talented as Smith is, I don't think you can take a 175 lb player at 3, especially with our other 2 top receivers always hurt.

Chase had an amazing year last year, but was it a flash-in-the-pan type year? One year on the best college team with the best college QB. Also, risky.



19 of the 77 wide receivers taken in the first round this century have or had fewer than 100 career receptions in the NFL.



I don't see how we can draft defense on this team when we very clearly need as much offensive infusion as possible. So that eliminates Parsons.



For me, it's Sewell/Harris. Move Hunt inside, start Kindley over Flowers, and draft a run-mauling C. Let's become the Titans 2.0 with perhaps a subpar running back but a MUCH better defense.



Spend $$ in FA on a WR, whether that's Godwin/Robinson. And draft WRs on day 2 and 3.



Of course, if we trade back then all bets are off.



Thoughts?