First Round Targets for Miami

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Here's some potential 1st round targets for Miami. I'm listing players who are generally in that late first round range.
Offensive Line
Troy Fautanu G/T Washington
Amarius Mims T Georgia
Jordan Morgan T Arizona
Cooper Beebe G Kansas State
Sedrick Van Pran C Georgia
Wide Receiver
Brian Thomas WR LSU
Xavier Legette WR South Carolina
Troy Franklin WR Oregon
Corner
Kalen King CB Penn State
Denzel Burke CB Ohio State
Safety
Kamren Kinchens S Miami
Tyler Nubin S Minnesota
Linebacker
Jeremiah Trotter LB CLemson
Defensive Line
Jared Verse Edge Florida State
J.T. Tuimoloa DE Ohio State
Mason Smith DT LSU
T'Vondre Sweat DT Texas
Notes
Fautanu would probably be my best guess right now as someone with a physical and versatile skillset, who is projected at guard.
Kinchens is usually gone in draft simulators, but when he's there I take him. I believe Fangio wants to add a safety, although first round may be too rich. I can dream on pairing Holland and Kinchens.
I think Miami needs a big, physical wide receiver to pair with Hill and Waddle. But I keep coming back to Franklin, who J-off-her-doll alerted me to. This guy gets easy separation.
The one player I'd trade up for if he starts slipping is Bowers. Can you imagine defending Miami with Hill, Waddle and Bowers in the passing game?
A trade down seems more likely. That's where Beebe an Van Pran could come into play.
