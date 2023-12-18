First Round Targets for Miami

Here's some potential 1st round targets for Miami. I'm listing players who are generally in that late first round range.



Offensive Line

Troy Fautanu G/T Washington

Amarius Mims T Georgia

Jordan Morgan T Arizona

Cooper Beebe G Kansas State

Sedrick Van Pran C Georgia



Wide Receiver

Brian Thomas WR LSU

Xavier Legette WR South Carolina

Troy Franklin WR Oregon



Corner

Kalen King CB Penn State

Denzel Burke CB Ohio State



Safety

Kamren Kinchens S Miami

Tyler Nubin S Minnesota



Linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter LB CLemson



Defensive Line

Jared Verse Edge Florida State

J.T. Tuimoloa DE Ohio State

Mason Smith DT LSU

T'Vondre Sweat DT Texas



Notes

Fautanu would probably be my best guess right now as someone with a physical and versatile skillset, who is projected at guard.



Kinchens is usually gone in draft simulators, but when he's there I take him. I believe Fangio wants to add a safety, although first round may be too rich. I can dream on pairing Holland and Kinchens.



I think Miami needs a big, physical wide receiver to pair with Hill and Waddle. But I keep coming back to Franklin, who J-off-her-doll alerted me to. This guy gets easy separation.



The one player I'd trade up for if he starts slipping is Bowers. Can you imagine defending Miami with Hill, Waddle and Bowers in the passing game?



A trade down seems more likely. That's where Beebe an Van Pran could come into play.