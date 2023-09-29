 First Three 2023 Phins Games Vs. '99 Rams | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First Three 2023 Phins Games Vs. '99 Rams

Fin-Loco said:
Thanks for stopping by. Have a nice time kicking people in the shins today!

Um, you read that wrong. It was a positive post from Finsational. I agree with him, our averages will increase. GO PHINS!
 
Fin-Loco said:
It's three games. I get it. However to see our stats dwarfing the most potent offense in NFL history through their first three is pretty incredible.

View attachment 151718
For the season, the Rams averaged 400.8 yards and 32.9 points. Certainly huge numbers.

For the Dolphins to match that -- given the huge start they've had -- they would have to average 368.7 yards per game the rest of the way and 31.1 points. It should be noted, though, that the 1999 Rams did not put up the best offensive numbers of that offense. The 2000 Rams averaged 442.2 yards and 33.8 points and the 2001 Rams averaged 418.1 yards and 31.4 points.
 
brumdog44 said:
amazing numbers, especially pre rule changes towards the offense
 
brumdog44 said:
That's incredible. I recall our vaunted defense going up against the rams (can't recall the year) in the regular season and getting torched. That was with surtain and Madison! Really was a historic offense
 
royalshank said:
Different era too. But…impressive none the least. If we can average 30+ all year and play defense we can win the SB
It would definitely depend on our defense getting a stop or 2. This defense is as good as a Tom Olivadoti defense! I remember Marino lighting it up but then so was the other team. Not firing Tom Olivadoti was one of Shula’s greatest failures.
 
