First Three 2023 Phins Games Vs. '99 Rams

Those number mean nothing. All those averages will increase this week.It's three games. I get it. However to see our stats dwarfing the most potent offense in NFL history through their first three is pretty incredible.
Um, you read that wrong. It was a positive post from Finsational. I agree with him, our averages will increase. GO PHINS!Thanks for stopping by. Have a nice time kicking people in the shins today!
His post was positiveThanks for stopping by. Have a nice time kicking people in the shins today!
For the season, the Rams averaged 400.8 yards and 32.9 points. Certainly huge numbers.It's three games. I get it. However to see our stats dwarfing the most potent offense in NFL history through their first three is pretty incredible.
For the Dolphins to match that -- given the huge start they've had -- they would have to average 368.7 yards per game the rest of the way and 31.1 points. It should be noted, though, that the 1999 Rams did not put up the best offensive numbers of that offense. The 2000 Rams averaged 442.2 yards and 33.8 points and the 2001 Rams averaged 418.1 yards and 31.4 points.
That's incredible. I recall our vaunted defense going up against the rams (can't recall the year) in the regular season and getting torched. That was with surtain and Madison! Really was a historic offenseFor the season, the Rams averaged 400.8 yards and 32.9 points. Certainly huge numbers.
Check this out. How nuts does our ‘84 offense look considering the era :amazing numbers, especially pre rule changes towards the offense
Different era too. But…impressive none the least. If we can average 30+ all year and play defense we can win the SB
Ah. My bad. Multi tasking. Got to head out to get Mom from Orlando. Wants to be here to watch the Bills lose.Um, you read that wrong. It was a positive post from Finsational. I agree with him, our averages will increase. GO PHINS!
