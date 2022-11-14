First time I ever hated a bye week

andyahs said: I'm glad for the break even though we are playing well the team also needs to heal up for the stretch. Click to expand...

The way I see it, this team is really starting to "come together" and is about to really start dominating in the league. The timing of this bye is perfect. We will probably get more of our players back from injury, rest some players who really need it and make one or two positional changes from our depth.The coaches no longer need to worry about playing "catch up" due to injuries and can put their entire focus and planning on our current teams newly found offensive balance and defensive toughness.Do you think McDaniel planned it this way? - LOL