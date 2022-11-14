 First time I ever hated a bye week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First time I ever hated a bye week

F

Fuhbawl

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 18, 2022
Messages
218
Reaction score
585
Age
43
Location
Dade
Every other year, the bye week is a welcome respite from disappointment and anger.

Now I'm excited to watch them and they won't be on TV!!!!

I guess I'll go to my other entertainment options...

funny-weird.gif
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,750
Reaction score
7,660
Location
Miami
I always hate the bye week but this year it already feels slow AF and the last game was yesterday
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
13,088
Reaction score
23,186
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
andyahs said:
I'm glad for the break even though we are playing well the team also needs to heal up for the stretch.
Click to expand...

The way I see it, this team is really starting to "come together" and is about to really start dominating in the league. The timing of this bye is perfect. We will probably get more of our players back from injury, rest some players who really need it and make one or two positional changes from our depth.

The coaches no longer need to worry about playing "catch up" due to injuries and can put their entire focus and planning on our current teams newly found offensive balance and defensive toughness.

Do you think McDaniel planned it this way? - LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom