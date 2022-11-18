 First time in 22 years, couldn't care less about mock draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

First time in 22 years, couldn't care less about mock draft

Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,932
Reaction score
3,195
When your team isn't good, or a contender, you need hope as a fan. What players can we sign in free agency to make us better? Even better yet, who can we draft that will make our team great again?

This year, I could care less. I don't require those that traffic in hope to feed me cotton candy of 40 times and qb skills and pass rushing demons, because our roster is strong. Our coach is great, our QB is great, his weapons are great, and the defense has some pieces that can get to the QB and stop the run.

The Miami Dolphins are a super bowl contender and we have the most explosive offense in the league, one that will actually prove to be historic. We will be good as long as Tua is healthy which I hope will be a long time.

So my point? Who cares about the draft this year or even the next? Our time is now! Go Fish!
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
4,641
Reaction score
3,673
Kyndig said:
When your team isn't good, or a contender, you need hope as a fan. What players can we sign in free agency to make us better? Even better yet, who can we draft that will make our team great again?

This year, I could care less. I don't require those that traffic in hope to feed me cotton candy of 40 times and qb skills and pass rushing demons, because our roster is strong. Our coach is great, our QB is great, his weapons are great, and the defense has some pieces that can get to the QB and stop the run.

The Miami Dolphins are a super bowl contender and we have the most explosive offense in the league, one that will actually prove to be historic. We will be good as long as Tua is healthy which I hope will be a long time.

So my point? Who cares about the draft this year or even the next? Our time is now! Go Fish!
Click to expand...
We still have a 2nd and two 3rd picks so I look forward to day2 of the draft!
 
Danny68

Danny68

NewEngland Fin
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2006
Messages
8,187
Reaction score
8,778
Location
NewHampshire
Well there is the one big plus of not having a first rounder. We don’t have to watch that long ass drawn out first night, especially this year when it woulda been a late pic, whether it was ours or SanFrans. We have a few decent pics in later rounds, plus all the fun will be in free agency, with players WANTING to come join this contender!
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,040
Reaction score
29,073
Age
69
Location
Miami
This is actually the second year in a row I‘m not concerned at all with the first round of the draft. There was not player in the 2022 draft who would have been anywhere close to Hill in talent and Chubb will prove to be much better than any player the Dolphins would have drafted with the 49er’s first round pick.

If they keep trading first round picks for players like Hill and Chubb, I don’t care if they ever have another first round draft pick.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,547
Reaction score
20,189
I'm still a fan of the draft, but not thinking much about it.

Now, I'm more concerned with the postseason and how far the Miami Dolphins can go of they get in.

The draft used to be Miami's super bowl. Not the case right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom