First time in 22 years, couldn't care less about mock draft

When your team isn't good, or a contender, you need hope as a fan. What players can we sign in free agency to make us better? Even better yet, who can we draft that will make our team great again?



This year, I could care less. I don't require those that traffic in hope to feed me cotton candy of 40 times and qb skills and pass rushing demons, because our roster is strong. Our coach is great, our QB is great, his weapons are great, and the defense has some pieces that can get to the QB and stop the run.



The Miami Dolphins are a super bowl contender and we have the most explosive offense in the league, one that will actually prove to be historic. We will be good as long as Tua is healthy which I hope will be a long time.



So my point? Who cares about the draft this year or even the next? Our time is now! Go Fish!