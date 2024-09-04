Fish Tank Iconic: The Comeback | Dan Marino's Epic Return from Injury

BONG SHULA
Starter
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,292
- Reaction score
- 10,942
- Location
- Ottawa, Canada
Fish Tank Iconic: The Comeback chronicles the Miami Dolphins September 4, 1994 contest against the New England Patriots. After a torn Achilles tendon forced Dan Marino to miss the majority of the 1993 season, questions and doubt circled around the legendary quarterback in ways previously deemed unimaginable. The anticipation for this game was heightened by the matchup between future Hall of Fame head coaches in Don Shula and Bill Parcells, two new team owners in H. Wayne Huizenga and Robert Kraft, and the Patriots new shining star: quarterback Drew Bledsoe. What followed was a game for the ages featuring nearly 1,000 yards in combined offense, nine touchdown passes thrown between the two quarterbacks, and a 4th and 5 connection between Marino and Irving Fryar that Miami Dolphins fans will never forget!
Enjoy brothers.
Enjoy brothers.