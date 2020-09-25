Fitz is fun to watch but its time for Tua

I hear what you're saying but I just cannot see them doing that after a win like that yesterday. There's a love the players have for this guy (deserved) and you don't want to mess with the energy he brings to everyone at this early stage of things. I feel Fitz plays the whole year, until Miami is clearly out of playoff contention. I'm not 100% in on a team "owing" a player anything but I'm going to make an exception for Fitz. He took a beating last year and did it with a smile. Now he has a competent O-Line and he should get to play behind it. He's had a rough month or so personally and he delivered last night. You cannot do that to him.



I think the organization treating Fitz with that kind of respect also trickles down to the other players who recognize what the team is doing and will galvanize the group even further. Tua's time is coming, be patient. The O-Line should get even better with experience playing together and it's been a while that we can actually say the O-Line is "good" let alone likely to get better.