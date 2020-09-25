Fitz is fun to watch but its time for Tua

I’m not saying anything negative about Ryan Fitzpatrick I love to watch him play he makes watching dolphins football fun again. That being said this team it’s not winning a Super Bowl with Ryan Fitzpatrick. My biggest fear with pudding Tua in early in the season what is the play of the offensive line. Through three games the line has proven they are adequate and can provide pass protection. Now that we know they can play and not get the quarterback killed it’s time to bring in the future. TUA we have a couple extra days to prepare for Seattle now is the time to make the move

Go Dolphins
 
Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
I hear what you're saying but I just cannot see them doing that after a win like that yesterday. There's a love the players have for this guy (deserved) and you don't want to mess with the energy he brings to everyone at this early stage of things. I feel Fitz plays the whole year, until Miami is clearly out of playoff contention. I'm not 100% in on a team "owing" a player anything but I'm going to make an exception for Fitz. He took a beating last year and did it with a smile. Now he has a competent O-Line and he should get to play behind it. He's had a rough month or so personally and he delivered last night. You cannot do that to him.

I think the organization treating Fitz with that kind of respect also trickles down to the other players who recognize what the team is doing and will galvanize the group even further. Tua's time is coming, be patient. The O-Line should get even better with experience playing together and it's been a while that we can actually say the O-Line is "good" let alone likely to get better.
 
dnespins

dnespins

Starter
they werent worried about the future last season and they arent now. they are trying to win as many games as they can. fitz gives them the best chance to do that. until we are eliminated from playoff contention i don't think we're going to see tua in a competitive situation.
 
kcbrown

kcbrown

Life is what we make it.
Dead man walking at QB.

Everyone said that we have to wait to see how the line plays first, as we do not want to get Tua killed.

Well….the o-line is doing a great job at pass pro…Fitz has all day to throw. Jackson at LT has surprised me -he looks like a veteran out there.

We aren't making the playoffs this year so put Tua in.

Time for Flores to pull a Shula and let our rookie play. Hey, it worked for Marino!
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
dnespins said:
they werent worried about the future last season and they arent now. they are trying to win as many games as they can. fitz gives them the best chance to do that. until we are eliminated from playoff contention i don't think we're going to see tua in a competitive situation.
At some point (this season) Tua is going to give us the best chance to win.

Possibly even this week against Seattle.

I have no idea how his grasp and command of the offense is going.

But you can't pull Fitz after a win like last night.

It's obvious how much affection the team has for him.

Tua's time is coming, but early this season it may take Fitz being knocked out of the game for a few plays before we get to see him.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
I definitely enjoyed watching Fitz last night. His love for the game is unquestionable. He is playing every play as if it's his last. I don't see Flo changing course until at least mid season now.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
kcbrown said:
Dead man walking at QB.

Everyone said that we have to wait to see how the line plays first, as we do not want to get Tua killed.

Well….the o-line is doing a great job at pass pro…Fitz has all day to throw. Jackson at LT has surprised me -he looks like a veteran out there.

We aren't making the playoffs this year so put Tua in.

Time for Flores to pull a Shula and let our rookie play. Hey, it worked for Marino!
The '83 team was coming off a trip to the Superbowl...this O-line is playing just fine but that O-line had three probowlers on it.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Finheaven VIP
Keep Tua on the bench. Fitzpatrick is playing well. Apparently Tua's behind and Miami feels he's not ready. I read that in one of the Miami papers. So I understand why he's sitting.
 
Tailgun

Tailgun

John Edwards
Everything said about Fitzpatrick's command of the playbook and his extraordinary intangibles are true. But anyone who is watching closely - as I was - last night and previously this season can see that Fitz really doesn't go downfield, like barely at all, and virtually all his throws are line drives. They are good line drives within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage and those lasers are good on slants and crosses in the end zone, but they are still just basically one type of throw.

I can't help but think how much better a gifted quarterback like Tagovailoa would be, should he have command of the playbook and timing with his receivers, in attacking downfield.

Still, having said that, three games isn't exactly a large sample size and I'm okay with waiting a while longer till DVP is 100%, Preston is a bit more physically recovered (midseason?) and we get a really good slot threat established (Bowden, Calloway?). All this might come together in just a few weeks from now. So, unless 'FitzTragic' pops up before then, I'm okay with waiting a little while longer.
 
Martel13

Martel13

Since '84
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
CONVIGLIONUS said:
I’m not saying anything negative about Ryan Fitzpatrick I love to watch him play he makes watching dolphins football fun again. That being said this team it’s not winning a Super Bowl with Ryan Fitzpatrick. My biggest fear with pudding Tua in early in the season what is the play of the offensive line. Through three games the line has proven they are adequate and can provide pass protection. Now that we know they can play and not get the quarterback killed it’s time to bring in the future. TUA we have a couple extra days to prepare for Seattle now is the time to make the move

Go Dolphins
we aren't winning a super bowl this year no matter who is playing QB. Tua has a great mentor and leader to learn from plus he's coming off a major injury. What's the rush?! Let him do this the right way. Fitz will give us a fighting chance in the meantime
 
A

AvogadrosNumber

Scout Team
Fitzpatrick is only buying us time and this is his last year starting. At his reckless pace we will see Tua soon enough, it can happen any game.

I’m not worried about that, I’m more worried about our late first and second round draft picks. Noah seems like he can be good, but very inexperienced, was it worth reaching for him? Is Hunt a RT? Why draft a project reach from a small school that high? And Raekwon Davis shows this team will have a hard time filling out impact players on the DL.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
CONVIGLIONUS said:
I’m not saying anything negative about Ryan Fitzpatrick I love to watch him play he makes watching dolphins football fun again. That being said this team it’s not winning a Super Bowl with Ryan Fitzpatrick. My biggest fear with pudding Tua in early in the season what is the play of the offensive line. Through three games the line has proven they are adequate and can provide pass protection. Now that we know they can play and not get the quarterback killed it’s time to bring in the future. TUA we have a couple extra days to prepare for Seattle now is the time to make the move

Go Dolphins
Pudding in Tua... oh my God.
I didn't know they could eat pudding before the game. Doesn't that mess with his blood sugar?
All in fun, bud. Happens to us all.
 
