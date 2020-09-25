Fitz is fun to watch but its time for Tua

CONVIGLIONUS
I’m not saying anything negative about Ryan Fitzpatrick I love to watch him play he makes watching dolphins football fun again. That being said this team it’s not winning a Super Bowl with Ryan Fitzpatrick. My biggest fear with pudding Tua in early in the season what is the play of the offensive line. Through three games the line has proven they are adequate and can provide pass protection. Now that we know they can play and not get the quarterback killed it’s time to bring in the future. TUA we have a couple extra days to prepare for Seattle now is the time to make the move
