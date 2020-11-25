Fitz mentoring Tua

TeeMoney said:

If only they had 3 seconds to spend
Man what a PERFECT teaching point by Fitz. This was absolutely one of those games where the OL just couldn't hold up and your 1st and 2nd reads are the best reads.

It looked like Tua was trying to go through multiple progressions(as he normally does) before throwing the ball.

You can also see the difference as soon as Fitz came in he let the ball go immediately and that's why he looked so much more polished out there.

Ofcourse Denver became aware of that early and the Parker interception is a consquence.
 
Tua dont need mentoring..He need get used too playing in nfl..that mentoring bs over..he either go make it or he is not going make it in nfl. Fitzpatrick have proved he belong in nfl Tua need proved that to us..
 
Last edited:
Comparing Tua, Burrow or herbert to Fitzpatrick is crazy.. all these qb have struggled. Flores made bad call by pulling Tua. I hope flores learn from it. now u putting more pressure on Tua to win. It seem like front office want Tua started and flores want Fitzpatrick to play.
 
39wildman said:
Tua dont need mentoring..He need get used too playing in nfl..that mentoring bs over..he either go make it or he is not going make it in nfl. Fitzpatrick have proved he belong in nfl Tua need proved that to us..
What a silly post.
 
fishfanmiami said:
All rookies need mentoring my friend.

That plus playing time is how they improve

Our QB coach had covid so it's up to Fitz to step in and help with some words of wisdom
Yes he does but his main problem is he need play on field and learn. Not watching every rookie up and down. Yall on here making big deal over rookie having one bad games.
 
39wildman said:
Comparing Tua, Burrow or herbert to Fitzpatrick is crazy.. all these qb have struggled. Flores made bad call by pulling Tua. I hope flores learn from it. now u putting more pressure on Tua to win. It seem like front office want Tua started and flores want Fitzpatrick to play.
There is pressure on all NFL starting QB's to win...this isn't something new, the good ones will handle it the jags wont.

Tua being pulled for poor performance isn't something a pro athlete will crumble over...and if it is he's not the guy for the job.

let it play out...time will tell.
 
39wildman said:
Yes he does but his main problem is he need play on field and learn. Not watching every rookie up and down. Yall on here making big deal over rookie having one bad games.
Not me. It's part of the learning process

Also remember Tua had no training camp and no exhibition games to get some experience
That would have certainly helped in this development
 
He was telling him right. This is the NFL when you won't have a lot of time to throw. You need to trust your talent and throw the ball. if you need to then get rid of it from time to time.
 
ThePeopleShow13

I don’t think it was a coincidence that Tua played well vs Arizona who had a depleted secondary. He is going through his reads and expecting to see options “college open” when that doesn’t always happen in the NFL. He has to get comfortable trusting his arm and just letting it rip if that is what the situation requires.
 
fishfanmiami said:
All rookies need mentoring my friend.

That plus playing time is how they improve

Our QB coach had covid so it's up to Fitz to step in and help with some words of wisdom
If you are talking about emotional support, relating relevant experiences, learning what it means to approach the job as a professional, etc then yes, very valuable.

If you are talking about technical workings of the system, ball placement depending on leverage and that type of thing, IDK. It really isn't Fitz's job or responsibility.

JMO
 
Mach2 said:
If you are talking about emotional support, relating relevant experiences, learning what it means to approach the job as a professional, etc then yes, very valuable.

If you are talking about technical workings of the system, ball placement depending on leverage and that type of thing, IDK. It really isn't Fitz's job or responsibility.

JMO
What the heck does Fitz Job/Responsibility have to do with the overall point?
Mentoring Tua is a shared responsibility and one that Fitz has apparently taking on as a role.
I don't understand this delination you're trying to make here.

The guy was having a tough game and Fitz wanted to share with him in games like this, under this amount of pressue, you gotta get rid of it fast.

Fitz is the 2nd and more experience QB and part of their job is to tell the guy on the field what they're noticing and possibly how to adjust.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
