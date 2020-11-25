Fitz mentoring Tua

TeeMoney said:

If only they had 3 seconds to spend Click to expand...

Man what a PERFECT teaching point by Fitz. This was absolutely one of those games where the OL just couldn't hold up and your 1st and 2nd reads are the best reads.It looked like Tua was trying to go through multiple progressions(as he normally does) before throwing the ball.You can also see the difference as soon as Fitz came in he let the ball go immediately and that's why he looked so much more polished out there.Ofcourse Denver became aware of that early and the Parker interception is a consquence.