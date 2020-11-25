Fitz mentoring Tua

TeeMoney
If only they had 3 seconds to spend
Tua dont need mentoring..He need get used too playing in nfl..that mentoring bs over..
Tua dont need mentoring..He need get used too playing in nfl..that mentoring bs over..he either go make it or he is not going make it in nfl. Fitzpatrick have proved he belong in nfl Tua need proved that to us..
Yes he does but his main problem is he need play on field and learn. Not watching every rookie up and down. Yall on here making big deal over rookie having one bad games.All rookies need mentoring my friend.
That plus playing time is how they improve
Our QB coach had covid so it's up to Fitz to step in and help with some words of wisdom
There is pressure on all NFL starting QB's to win...this isn't something new, the good ones will handle it the jags wont.Comparing Tua, Burrow or herbert to Fitzpatrick is crazy.. all these qb have struggled. Flores made bad call by pulling Tua. I hope flores learn from it. now u putting more pressure on Tua to win. It seem like front office want Tua started and flores want Fitzpatrick to play.
Yes he does but his main problem is he need play on field and learn. Not watching every rookie up and down. Yall on here making big deal over rookie having one bad games.
If you are talking about emotional support, relating relevant experiences, learning what it means to approach the job as a professional, etc then yes, very valuable.All rookies need mentoring my friend.
That plus playing time is how they improve
Our QB coach had covid so it's up to Fitz to step in and help with some words of wisdom
If you are talking about emotional support, relating relevant experiences, learning what it means to approach the job as a professional, etc then yes, very valuable.
If you are talking about technical workings of the system, ball placement depending on leverage and that type of thing, IDK. It really isn't Fitz's job or responsibility.
JMO