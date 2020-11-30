Fitzmagic DESERVES to be our starter.........

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

As much as I want to see our shiny new toy play and play well I believe in my heart of hearts that Ryan has earned the right to take this team as far as it will go this season. Tua is just not ready yet. I've watched every snap of every game and yes it's my opinion so take it as you will however I believe that when it comes time to play the Chiefs and Bills of the world that the Dolphins are just better equipped with #14 under center. Yes I know he can be Fitztragic at times however I really feel in my gut that #1 is not yet ready to defeat the Chiefs, Bills or Steelers just yet and would better be served learning from Fitzy, especially if Tua is not 100% healthy. I can go on and on but I think in this case we just have to live with what Fitzpatrick provides us, good and bad, for the remainder of this season that didn't have a pre-season, OTA's or mini camps........Anyone please chime in..........And no I wouldn't sell your #1 jersey at this point.....LOL
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

Fitzpatrick is the veteran and there will be cases when experience gets you out of trouble. however, if we're letting Fitzpatrick take this team as far as it will go, history is a very strong indicator that will be week 17 . might as well play Tua, if we are to miss the playoffs anyway.
 
Dolphins81

Tua should start so that we can see if he develops and we can determine how high we need to draft another QB
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

NYC#1finsfan said:
As much as I want to see our shiny new toy play and play well I believe in my heart of hearts that Ryan has earned the right to take this team as far as it will go this season. Tua is just not ready yet. I've watched every snap of every game and yes it's my opinion so take it as you will however I believe that when it comes time to play the Chiefs and Bills of the world that the Dolphins are just better equipped with #14 under center. Yes I know he can be Fitztragic at times however I really feel in my heart of hearts that #1 is not yet ready to defeat the Chiefs or Bills just yet and would better be served learning from Fitzy. I can go on and on but I think in this case we just have to live with what Fitzpatrick provides us, good and bad, for the remainder of this season that didn't have a pre-season, OTA's or mini camps........Anyone please chime in..........And no I wouldn't sell your #1 jersey at this point.....LOL
Depends on what the outlook for the team is.

If it's to give us the best chance at winning with limited WRs and no running game...Fitz.

Of its to develop Tua into a QB who can handle adversity...Tua.

All of this in the midst of a playoff race.

Finlawyer

Finlawyer

From a fan standpoint, winning now feels awesome and Fitz has exceeded expectations and has a great awareness in the pocket. Its been fun to watch. We are winning with a strong defense.

We are missing receivers and the running game is subpar. We are starting 2 or 3 rookies on the OL depending on the week. If Tua is healthy, he needs to play now if he is going to be ready to start 16 games next year. The Team has a 3-year horizon to win the SB before Tua's next contract (if any). We will likely be drafting a QB to back-up Tua in 2021. Tua needs to and will add muscle and speed this offseason.

Rookie QBs typically struggle and there was no pre-season this year. Big Ben struggled. Brady was the exception. Rogers sat the bench for 4 years under Favre. Herbert has done well and has a NFL body. Josh Allen has come into his own in Buffalo. Tua has the potential to be a star if we protect him and provide a running game. I do think the coaching staff is a little disappointed that Tua implied the NFL is not as hard as he feared. Moreover, Tua has taken hits in the pocket he must avoid to remain healthy. The thumb was an issue this week and gave Flores cover.
 
DolfanISS

I still say this team needs to be laser focused on 2021 and beyond. Start Tua!

Today’s presser will be a bit interesting. It was the Monday after the Sunday that Flo declared Rosen the starter he changed his mind. Just a little history, although I don’t think it happens this time.
 
The Ghost

Fitzpatrick need not throw another NFL pass, especially not for my team.

Let’s extend Ted Karas, Jessie Davis and Matt Brenda too.

Any other horrible ideas anyone can suggest? Let’s get them all out now.

My god, Ryan Fitzpatrick? Really?
 
NBP81

NBP81

Oh yeah, especially considering 3 of the 4 teams the Fins beat with him are actively tanking for the #1 pick...
 
Butterfrog 2.0

Butterfrog 2.0

The problem with this line of thinking is that Fitz has generally been pretty bad in those types of games. Also in 17 years he has never led a team to the playoffs and has only had a winning record once. Basically what it boils down to is we know what Fitz is after 17 seasons, and it isnt good. He has had limitations his entire career and now his arm is much weaker. With Tua the upside is massively higher and you take a chance on that potential shining through.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Finlawyer said:
If Tua is healthy, he needs to play now if he is going to be ready to start 16 games next year.
How many games did Mahomes need to play in his rookie season before he turned into a 1st team All Pro?

Keep in mind, Tua comes with a more glowing resume' than Mahomes.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

The Ghost said:
Fitzpatrick need not throw another NFL pass, especially not for my team.

Let’s extend Ted Karas, Jessie Davis and Matt Brenda too.

Any other horrible ideas anyone can suggest? Let’s get them all out now.

My god, Ryan Fitzpatrick? Really?
The trade X for 2 2nd rounders that I seen in another thread.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Nobody is owed playing time, and certainly not an ancient veteran who’s standing in the way of the franchise’s future. I’m not interested in watching the team get blown out once again in the playoffs— unless it’s because the future franchise QB got them there early and benefits from the experience.

If Fitz needs to start for valid reasons, then so be it. I trust Flores. But he isn’t owed a damn thing other than his paycheck.
 
