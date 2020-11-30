Fitzmagic DESERVES to be our starter.........

As much as I want to see our shiny new toy play and play well I believe in my heart of hearts that Ryan has earned the right to take this team as far as it will go this season. Tua is just not ready yet. I've watched every snap of every game and yes it's my opinion so take it as you will however I believe that when it comes time to play the Chiefs and Bills of the world that the Dolphins are just better equipped with #14 under center. Yes I know he can be Fitztragic at times however I really feel in my gut that #1 is not yet ready to defeat the Chiefs, Bills or Steelers just yet and would better be served learning from Fitzy, especially if Tua is not 100% healthy. I can go on and on but I think in this case we just have to live with what Fitzpatrick provides us, good and bad, for the remainder of this season that didn't have a pre-season, OTA's or mini camps........Anyone please chime in..........And no I wouldn't sell your #1 jersey at this point.....LOL