FitzMagic has a near-perfect performance in Dolphins' win over 49ers

So Fitz has played 5 games so far, and it's fair to say that he had 2 stellar games and a 3rd game that was good. Only 1 poor game from 5. That seems pretty consistent with the Fitz we've seen over the last few years. IMHO, it's fair to say he has earned the nickname 'Fitzmagic' and the reputation as a hot and cold QB. Also, if we are starting the best player--a concept that Coach Flo has strongly embraced and gained the loyalty of the locker room for embracing, then it seems fair to say that our QB position is comparatively outperforming almost every other part of our team.



Fitzmagic deserves to start. But we're 2-3. At some point we will recognize that this season is lost, and assuming Tua is fully healed and our OL continues to have solid performances, we'll need to see what he's got. So, let's enjoy Fitzmagic while it lasts, because like all magic ... it is fleeting. Our silver lining to the story is our golden child in waiting--Tua. Fortunately, Fitzmagic seems to be fully prepared to support him when the time comes. So, let's not rush it ... but the time will come sometime this year most likely.