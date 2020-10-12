FitzMagic has a near-perfect performance in Dolphins' win over 49ers

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

www.espn.com

One of the most complete games by the Dolphins in the coach Brian Flores era was capped off by QB Ryan Fitzpatrick's 350 yards and three touchdowns.
Fitzpatrick reached 3,000 career completions on Sunday, becoming the 27th player in league history to do so. There aren't many quarterbacks who have had a career like Fitzpatrick has in 16 seasons. Also, the Dolphins' defense forced three turnovers, had five sacks and held the 49ers to 259 total yards.
 
NYFINest

Honestly I get where a lot of people are coming from wanting Tua in there, but I genuinely enjoy watching Fitz having fun out there..
And as much as I can’t wait to watch Tua play, I think this is great for his development. I’d rather see our o-line get more experience and guys like Jackson, Kindley and Hunt gel together before we throw him in there.

I was also very happy to see Tua genuinely happy celebrating with Fitz yesterday. Doesn’t seem like there’s animosity or jealousy going there which is great.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

The man has re-established a new ceiling.

He’s getter better..as expected..

Happy for the guy and our Qb situation is incredible right now.

Very Happy our future franchise star Qb is learning from him..

What I would like to see Tua learn the most is how Fitzpatrick decides when to run, after watching years of Tannehill not understand the concept, I can’t tell you how refreshing and dangerous it is when a Qb gets it..

If Tua can add it to his repertoire then he will be unstoppable..

And FTR, I’m not talking about Just talking about taking off when nothing is available, or on a scramble, I’m talking about abandoning the play when you see the linebackers turn their backs on the Qb.

Cut them when they do that and I promise you they will bleed a slow death.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

joins Marino as the only Dolphins QB with a 350 yards, 3/0 statline? ouch
 
Digital

Digital

So Fitz has played 5 games so far, and it's fair to say that he had 2 stellar games and a 3rd game that was good. Only 1 poor game from 5. That seems pretty consistent with the Fitz we've seen over the last few years. IMHO, it's fair to say he has earned the nickname 'Fitzmagic' and the reputation as a hot and cold QB. Also, if we are starting the best player--a concept that Coach Flo has strongly embraced and gained the loyalty of the locker room for embracing, then it seems fair to say that our QB position is comparatively outperforming almost every other part of our team.

Fitzmagic deserves to start. But we're 2-3. At some point we will recognize that this season is lost, and assuming Tua is fully healed and our OL continues to have solid performances, we'll need to see what he's got. So, let's enjoy Fitzmagic while it lasts, because like all magic ... it is fleeting. Our silver lining to the story is our golden child in waiting--Tua. Fortunately, Fitzmagic seems to be fully prepared to support him when the time comes. So, let's not rush it ... but the time will come sometime this year most likely.
 
