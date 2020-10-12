Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 4,448
- Reaction score
- 12,874
- Location
- New Jersey
FitzMagic has a near-perfect performance in Dolphins' win over 49ers
One of the most complete games by the Dolphins in the coach Brian Flores era was capped off by QB Ryan Fitzpatrick's 350 yards and three touchdowns.
www.espn.com
Fitzpatrick reached 3,000 career completions on Sunday, becoming the 27th player in league history to do so. There aren't many quarterbacks who have had a career like Fitzpatrick has in 16 seasons. Also, the Dolphins' defense forced three turnovers, had five sacks and held the 49ers to 259 total yards.