Fitzpatrick opens up about Tua/Flores relationship

Ryan Fitzpatrick opens up about 'difficult' Tua-Flores relationship Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022

"(McDaniel's) all about preaching confidence to a guy and building him up, rather than trying to break him down," Fitzpatrick said. "And I think that's translated well, so far to the field."Fitzpatrick, who played with Miami in Tua's rookie season of 2020, noted essentially that Flores really believed in tough love and intense mental challenging and that it may have added more stress than necessary."I really do think a lot of this early success, is the way he's being coached and the relationship that he has with the head coach," Fitzpatrick said. "Because I think that was a huge sticking point and something that just was difficult for him in the first few years.""And I don't want to speak for him. But I'm sure it's evident to everybody the way that Mike McDaniel has come in and embraced Tua and made sure that he knows that he's the guy and that he's loved and that they're on the same team, and trying to have success together. I think that's been really helpful for his mentality."