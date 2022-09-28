 Fitzpatrick opens up about Tua/Flores relationship | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fitzpatrick opens up about Tua/Flores relationship

Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
8,729
Reaction score
4,371
"(McDaniel's) all about preaching confidence to a guy and building him up, rather than trying to break him down," Fitzpatrick said. "And I think that's translated well, so far to the field."

Fitzpatrick, who played with Miami in Tua's rookie season of 2020, noted essentially that Flores really believed in tough love and intense mental challenging and that it may have added more stress than necessary.

"I really do think a lot of this early success, is the way he's being coached and the relationship that he has with the head coach," Fitzpatrick said. "Because I think that was a huge sticking point and something that just was difficult for him in the first few years."

"And I don't want to speak for him. But I'm sure it's evident to everybody the way that Mike McDaniel has come in and embraced Tua and made sure that he knows that he's the guy and that he's loved and that they're on the same team, and trying to have success together. I think that's been really helpful for his mentality."

www.palmbeachpost.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick opens up about 'difficult' Tua-Flores relationship

Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
www.palmbeachpost.com
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
3,380
Reaction score
3,737
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Josh Rosen might have been salvaged with the McDaniel approach. Lol. I mean, it’s not like Tua had a creampuff coach in college. I don’t think he needed “tough love” and I think it was anything but love from Flores.

Coaches that think they’re military commanders need to go away. These are young men entering a very difficult job and the QB has so much to develop on the fly it’s just unreal to me that one would think the Flores approach is sound.

Too many New England coaches seem to think “well it was good for TB12, so…” he’s the extreme outlier. More QBs get ruined by coaches than get developed with the approach.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
12,220
Reaction score
26,830
Age
69
Location
Miami
The only person who knows how having Flores as his head coach affected him at the QB position is Tua and Tua isn’t the type of person to go public with how he really felt about Flores.

Fitzpatrick is now being paid to talk and therefore he is taking it upon himself to read Tua’s mind. That’s what happens once players leave the field and go into the broadcast booth.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,620
Reaction score
5,111
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
LoneyROY7 said:
F*ck Fitztragic.
Click to expand...
Did you actually read the article? Fitz sounds like he's rooting for Tua to succeed and he's stating the bleeding obvious, that Mike McDaniel's offensive system and his visible support of his QB is in stark contrast to Flo's "tough love".
BTW - I'm still of the belief that Fitz was a terrific transition QB for the Dolphins and his contribution to the team in difficult circumstances cannot be understated. I also hope that he succeeds in the media.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,091
Reaction score
19,836
Location
New Jersey
1972forever said:
The only person who knows how having Flores as his head coach affected him at the QB position is Tua and Tua isn’t the type of person to go public with how he really felt about Flores.

Fitzpatrick is now being paid to talk and therefore he is taking it upon himself to read Tua’s mind. That’s what happens once players leave the field and go into the broadcast booth.
Click to expand...
My first thought was “how does Fitz know MM’s approach?” Anyway, totally agree w you. That said, Fitz would know what Flores style was and it did seem to be tough love for everyone from Tua to Minkah to Kenny Stills etc.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,241
Reaction score
3,433
Andyman said:
Josh Rosen might have been salvaged with the McDaniel approach. Lol. I mean, it’s not like Tua had a creampuff coach in college. I don’t think he needed “tough love” and I think it was anything but love from Flores.

Coaches that think they’re military commanders need to go away. These are young men entering a very difficult job and the QB has so much to develop on the fly it’s just unreal to me that one would think the Flores approach is sound.

Too many New England coaches seem to think “well it was good for TB12, so…” he’s the extreme outlier. More QBs get ruined by coaches than get developed with the approach.
Click to expand...
Virtually every coach who’s come out of NE has been a massive failure, and Belichick himself has been a massive failure without Brady.

Brady is what made that team special. The coaches were never special. The Patriot Way was never special. Their entire methodology sucked and failed everywhere it’s ever been employed without Brady.

Those were all mediocre coaches being propped up by the greatest QB and team leader of all time who just happened to have a maniacal work ethic.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
4,576
Reaction score
2,213
He was such a baby on Lebatard that it is really hard to take him serious
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,091
Reaction score
19,836
Location
New Jersey
spiketex said:
Did you actually read the article? Fitz sounds like he's rooting for Tua to succeed and he's stating the bleeding obvious, that Mike McDaniel's offensive system and his visible support of his QB is in stark contrast to Flo's "tough love".
BTW - I'm still of the belief that Fitz was a terrific transition QB for the Dolphins and his contribution to the team in difficult circumstances cannot be understated. I also hope that he succeeds in the media.
Click to expand...
He was a good transition QB for sure. My problem when we signed him was that realization that we would not be contending while he was the guy. It took the excitement out of the season for me before it even started. Not that he isn’t a good guy or wasn’t a fun guy to watch - just felt like we were resigned to being in rebuild / transition which is fine - it’s just not easy to accept as a fan though
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
3,133
Reaction score
4,873
You mean being a asshole to your young 5th overall pick QB isn’t a pathway to success. Damn who would of thunk.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,091
Reaction score
19,836
Location
New Jersey
Marino2.0 said:
Virtually every coach who’s come out of NE has been a massive failure, and Belichick himself has been a massive failure without Brady.

Brady is what made that team special. The coaches were never special. The Patriot Way was never special. Their entire methodology sucked and failed everywhere it’s ever been employed without Brady.

Those were all mediocre coaches being propped up by the greatest QB and team leader of all time who just happened to have a maniacal work ethic.
Click to expand...
You know who was special though? Matt Walsh. And John Jastremski. And Jim McNally. And Matt Estrella.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom