Fitzpatrick shocked at benching

OmegaPhinsFan said: Why is this shocking? Didnt he say he knew he was a placeholder until it happened? Now he is gonna cry? Dude throws picks in bad times and crapped the bed with 6 min left in the first half. Moreover, what would it have taken, 2-3 losses? Click to expand...

It's his last starting days in the nfl.. he has been doing his favorite thing to do as his job for most of his life.. it got taken away from him at a time he didn't expect.. yeah he is gonna cry..Not everyone is a superior human as yourself and has no emotional output.T2