Fitzpatrick shocked at benching

Yeah any source to more info? That tweet makes it sound bad.It was a heart-felt conference. However just putting this tweet alone makes it seem way worse than needed
It's his last starting days in the nfl.. he has been doing his favorite thing to do as his job for most of his life.. it got taken away from him at a time he didn't expect.. yeah he is gonna cry..Why is this shocking? Didnt he say he knew he was a placeholder until it happened? Now he is gonna cry? Dude throws picks in bad times and crapped the bed with 6 min left in the first half. Moreover, what would it have taken, 2-3 losses?
Huh?You do realize he is kind of joking here right? He knew this was coming, he's a good teammate but he is saying "hey this is still what it feels like what do you want me to say?
The whole clip will be on YouTube soon. The beat reporters have all the quotes on twitterYeah any source to more info? That tweet makes it sound bad.
Yeah, me too. It’s a tough deal but it’s about the big picture and he’ll be a pro about it.Wow... I'm excited for Tua but feel real bad for Fitz. Some of those quotes hurt to read.