Fitzpatrick signing with Washinton FT

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
946
Reaction score
1,187
Nebraska
Nebraska
Gonna miss the guy. I had hoped we would sign him when we did, and he did not disappoint. I understand the need to evaluate Tua, but I will always ponder how last season would have ended if they rolled with Fitz the entire year. No doubt the team was behind him and he was playing some decent ball.

Well, glad we got to have a little Fitzmagic with the Fins for a time. Appreciate his mentorship to Tua. Without a doubt, best wishes to him.
 
B

buttonwood

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
295
Reaction score
143
Good. That’s a perfect situation for him a team going nowhere that he can have 3 good games then the 6 bad ones.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,706
Reaction score
1,068
Best of Luck Fitz. He just wants to play. Good for him. Just leave the game in one piece.
 
R

RMLogic

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
356
Reaction score
322
66
66
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Great for him. One of my favorite Fins ever. Most respected guy in that locker room last year. Of course the Fins werent bringing him back because he is better than Tua and they cant risk competition at that position.
Look for the Fins to sign a backup stiff like Tyrod Taylor.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
3,650
Reaction score
5,414
68
68
Miami
Miami
DolphinsFanLover said:
I am surprised he signed with Washington, that franchise is a mess, I wish him the best
Click to expand...
Every team in that division is a mess and yet it was Washington that made the playoffs. They actually have a good defense, a good coaching staff and the major issue on offense last season was at the QB position. I don’t know if Fitzpatrick will be good enough to lead them to the playoffs next year but I think Washington is probably the only team that he would get the opportunity to be the starter.

The problems with the WTF is in the front office and with the owner but Rivera has done a really good job of keeping the team together even with the malfunctions in the rest of the organization.
 
