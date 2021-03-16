Fitzpatrick signing with Washinton FT

DolphinsFanLover said: I am surprised he signed with Washington, that franchise is a mess, I wish him the best Click to expand...

Every team in that division is a mess and yet it was Washington that made the playoffs. They actually have a good defense, a good coaching staff and the major issue on offense last season was at the QB position. I don’t know if Fitzpatrick will be good enough to lead them to the playoffs next year but I think Washington is probably the only team that he would get the opportunity to be the starter.The problems with the WTF is in the front office and with the owner but Rivera has done a really good job of keeping the team together even with the malfunctions in the rest of the organization.