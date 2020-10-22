Fitzpatrick's Reaction to QB switch Bothers Me

I will forever be grateful to Ryan Fitzpatrick for the way he held the Dolphins together the two seasons he's been here. In fact if I ever met him I would treat him and his entire family to dinner at the finest restaurants in town. My treat. However, the way he handled this so-called benching rubs me the wrong way. This is not a benching. I am sure the GM and coaches made it very clear to him what their plans were for the QB position when he first signed here. Tua Tagovailoa was drafted 5th overall in this past spring. He was not drafted to be a career backup to Fitz. For Fitz to react to the switch the way he has makes it look as if the coaches stabbed him in the back. He pulled that same crap in New York with Geno Smith. He gave us the impression he was well on board with the development of Tagovailoa. Now I'm not so sure.