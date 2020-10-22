Fitzpatrick's Reaction to QB switch Bothers Me

I will forever be grateful to Ryan Fitzpatrick for the way he held the Dolphins together the two seasons he's been here. In fact if I ever met him I would treat him and his entire family to dinner at the finest restaurants in town. My treat. However, the way he handled this so-called benching rubs me the wrong way. This is not a benching. I am sure the GM and coaches made it very clear to him what their plans were for the QB position when he first signed here. Tua Tagovailoa was drafted 5th overall in this past spring. He was not drafted to be a career backup to Fitz. For Fitz to react to the switch the way he has makes it look as if the coaches stabbed him in the back. He pulled that same crap in New York with Geno Smith. He gave us the impression he was well on board with the development of Tagovailoa. Now I'm not so sure.
 
There was no great time to replace Fitz unless he threw 5 INTS per game. I understand everything he did for this team but if he didn't know or think this was a possibility....that's on him. He's a smart, competitive guy. I understand his thoughts...but it was inevitable.
 
Brother he is a competitor and loves his team mates. I would be upset if he took everything in stride. He is human just like us all. This just hit him and from all things I read it may not been communicated the way Coach Flores wanted to and is a custom to doing.
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
Brother he is a competitor and loves his team mates. I would be upset if he took everything in stride. He is human just like us all. This just hit him and from all things I read it may not been communicated the way Coach Flores wanted to and is a custom to doing.
Oh I agree. There wouldn't have been a good time to replace Fitz though unless the team were 0-6 then it could have been spun in an easier manner. Of course I never thought they're would be dissenters at this point either.
 
Let’s see how he bounces back before we start with the Nutkicks. I always try to put myself in another persons shoes on things in life. He has done a lot for this team.
 
