Five Biggest Questions for Miami with Training Camp Looming

Not sure we've talked about this. Here is how I see it.

1. Tua
We've talked enough about this, but obviously the development of Tua has to be the #1 question heading into the 2021 season.

2. The X. Howard Contract Situation
Will this be resolved? Can it be resolved in a reasonable way for both sides? Love Howard as a player, but it's hard not to side with Miami here. As a player, you have to expect that the next one up is going to sign for more than you did. Here's the bigger issue, though. If Howard is traded is Iggy ready to step up into that void? How far would the Dolphins secondary drop off? Does Miami go from contender to also ran? It's hard to replace corners with Howard's pedigree.

3. The Pass Rush
On paper, it could be better or about the same. The addition of Phillips in the draft should help, but will Flores have to blitz like crazy to get the numbers?

4. Has the Offensive Line Improved Enough?
I think we can all agree there's a lot of young talent on the offensive line. Three second year players and one rookie could start. Can Jackson, Hunt and Kindley take their games to another level? How will the center position (Skura, Deiter) perform? Can the Dolphins run the ball better? It all starts with the offensive line.

5. Can Miami beat Buffalo/Challenge the Bills
Flores is 0-4 in two season against the Bills, with the loss last year to end the season a reminder that Miami isn't quite there yet. Have the Dolphins made up enough ground? Can they beat the Bills? They may not necessarily have to split with Buffalo to make the playoffs, but in a loaded AFC that could be huge.
 
I know...... Not a lot to talk about.

I guess it may be easier to contain all the arguements in one thread, but I see wild wild west written all over this one......lol
 
1. Tua will reach Legendary status by week 2.5
2. Howard has held out in order to renegotiate a team friendly deal at 5 million year
3. Phillips will trail only AVG in sacks and both will break 25 a piece
4. The O-Line will rest one starter per play and with 4 not give up a sack all year. Being bored they will each have a turn to catch a TD on a goalie play
5. No the optimism ends here 0-22 in the head to head for the next 9 years
 
My numbers would ne your numbers:
My 1 = your 1
2 = your 4
3 is can we run
Then turn to defense and
My 1 is your 3
2 is your 2.
Those would be my first five.
 
