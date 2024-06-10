Five Bold Statements for 2024

Just for fun, but could happen. Here are five bold statements about the 2024 Miami Dolphins.



1. The Drought Ends...Miami Wins a Playoff Game

I think Miami will need one home field game to get this done, but I think it's a strong possibility. Hopefully, it's a deep playoff run.



2. Tua Throws More Than 30 Touchdown Passes

He came close last year, but just missed this number. I do expect the Dolphins to run more so 30 could be a challenge.



3. Defense Ends Up in Top 10 for Fewest Points and Yards.

This one might be a little bit of a stretch with a new DC in Weaver and Phillips/Chubb possibly missing some early season games. But the linebacking unit is an upgrade on paper and you've got to think Miami has fewer injuries. I like Baltimore's physical style on defense and that should play well in Miami, especially after the first month of the season.



4. Achane Reaches 1200 Yards Rushing

I don't think it's a stretch that Achane gets the bulk of the carries this year, although it certainly should be a committee approach at running back. If he's healthy 1,000 rushing yards seems likely, while 1,200 could be a little high but possible.



5. Miami Splits with Buffalo

I think this is a must for number 1 on the list to happen. The early season Thursday night game at home should favor the Dolphins. But getting Miami early could help Buffalo as well with the possibility that Chubb and Phillips won't be back. This is a game where Miami's offense needs to show big. I expect Weaver's defense will do better against Josh Allen's runs. Thursday night at home is a nice advantage, though, regardless of injuries etc.