Five Bold Statements for 2024

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
24,549
33,195
Just for fun, but could happen. Here are five bold statements about the 2024 Miami Dolphins.

1. The Drought Ends...Miami Wins a Playoff Game
I think Miami will need one home field game to get this done, but I think it's a strong possibility. Hopefully, it's a deep playoff run.

2. Tua Throws More Than 30 Touchdown Passes
He came close last year, but just missed this number. I do expect the Dolphins to run more so 30 could be a challenge.

3. Defense Ends Up in Top 10 for Fewest Points and Yards.
This one might be a little bit of a stretch with a new DC in Weaver and Phillips/Chubb possibly missing some early season games. But the linebacking unit is an upgrade on paper and you've got to think Miami has fewer injuries. I like Baltimore's physical style on defense and that should play well in Miami, especially after the first month of the season.

4. Achane Reaches 1200 Yards Rushing
I don't think it's a stretch that Achane gets the bulk of the carries this year, although it certainly should be a committee approach at running back. If he's healthy 1,000 rushing yards seems likely, while 1,200 could be a little high but possible.

5. Miami Splits with Buffalo
I think this is a must for number 1 on the list to happen. The early season Thursday night game at home should favor the Dolphins. But getting Miami early could help Buffalo as well with the possibility that Chubb and Phillips won't be back. This is a game where Miami's offense needs to show big. I expect Weaver's defense will do better against Josh Allen's runs. Thursday night at home is a nice advantage, though, regardless of injuries etc.
 
Bold;
  • Miami sweeps Patriots, Jets and splits Buffalo
  • Patrick Paul comes in when Armstead gets hurt in game 3, turns out he is a baller and cements down the LT position. Armstead stays on the bench the rest of the season.
  • Miami makes it to the AFC Championship game
  • Miami hits #1 offense in yards and points.
 
dolfan06 said:
I would love to see it, there are so many times I was disappointed!
Right. I think if Miami stays relatively healthy, good things should happen.

I'm not sure why this team has been decimated by injuries the last two years. Is that a coaching issue, bad luck, drafting too many injury-prone players? I don't know the answer, but if it's mostly bad luck you have to figure "the football Gods" will eventually even things out in Miami's favor.
 
